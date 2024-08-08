New movies out this week: Aug 8-14

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

The IdolM@STER: Shiny Colors (4koma) Chapter 1

Directed by Mankyu.

What’s it about?

After the overwhelming success that the girls of Shiny Colors have created, Sakuraki Mano, a member of the unit Illumination Stars, will face a new test that will make her an even better idol. New friendships are being formed, and a bright new era is about to begin.

Why watch it?

Official Shinymas manga by Akira Shinozaki.

Fly Me To The Moon

Directed by Greg Berlanti.

Who’s in it?

Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson.

What’s it about?

Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, the countdown truly begins.

Why watch it?

Cole's backstory is partially based on Deke Slayton, a pilot in World War II, who joined Nasa as an astronaut for the Mercury programme but was grounded due to atrial fibrillation. He became director of Flight Crew Operations for the Apollo programme.

Da-eum So-hee (Next Sohee)

Directed by July Jung.

Who’s in it?

Kim Si-Eun, Bae Doona and Choi Hee-jin.

What’s it about?

High school student Sohee starts training for a job at a call centre but the greed of her company leads to her death. Detective Oh Yu-jin, who has something in common with Sohee, starts to probe her demise and finds an unsettling truth.

Why watch it?

“Depicts the sole-sucking listlessness of a call centre with incredible authenticity.”

Borderlands

Directed by

Who’s in it?

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Florian Munteanu and Jamie Lee Curtis.

What’s it about?

Lilith, an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe's most powerful S.O.B. She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits. The fate of the universe could be in their hands — but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Why watch it?

Based on the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

Meitantei Konan Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube (Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram)

Directed by Chika Nagaoka.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Banjô Ginga, Hikaru Hanada and Tomoe Hanba.

What’s it about?

The truth hidden in the sword cuts through the dark night and leads us under the moon. Love and incidents unfold in turbulent ways. The treasure battle mystery that will divide the world has begun.

Why watch it?

As one viewer puts it, “At this point, one can make any story with any bunch of characters to make a relatively successful Detective Conan movie.”