Artists explore dialogue between movement, stillness

A dialogue between movement and stillness is presented during "Duality: Through The Eyes Of Anand And Ornsiri Panin", which is running on the ground floor of Moca Bangkok, until Sept 1.

This is the first ever dual exhibition of two national artists -- Anand Panin and Prof Emeritus Ornsiri Panin -- that reflects discovered stories, thoughts, emotions and artistic values.

The exhibition presents a compelling contrast between the artistic visions of the two artists. Anand's paintings transcend simple observation and memory, channelling boundless emotions, thoughts and imaginations. His art, liberated from reason and fuelled by profound human wisdom, explores the depths of our inner lives. In contrast, Ornsiri's pen drawings serve as a documentation of what is seen, capturing moments much like recording memories at a specific point in time. When time appears to stand still in her art, everything seems to pause.

Yet, beneath this stillness, there is a continuous unfolding of life happening behind the scenes, inviting viewers to use their imagination to perceive the movement and stories that lie beyond the surface.

A pen on paper by Ornsiri Panin.

Anand narrates the themes of "movement" and buoyancy, using his technique that leverage the transparency of oil colours to reveal layers that gradually shape various forms. The dynamic interplay of movement, colour relationships, light and shadow, and the blending of hues, along with the lightness of the imagery, all reflect dimensions of time through the perception of movement and overlapping shapes.

Meanwhile, Ornsiri Panin's artwork captures images from diverse locations, times, and situations, each rich with intricate details. Her concept of "stillness" refers to a physical pause that opens up limitless observation and perception.

Moca Bangkok is on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm.