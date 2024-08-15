New movies out this week: Aug 15-21

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Alien: Romulus

Directed by Fede Alvarez.

Who’s in it?

Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced and Archie Renaux.

What’s it about?

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonisers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Why watch it?

Alvarez sought out the special effects crew from Aliens (1986) to work on the creatures. Physical sets, practical creatures and miniatures were used wherever possible to help ground later VFX work.

Ienai Himitsu (Secret: A Hidden Score)

Directed by Hayato Kawai.

Who’s in it?

Taiga Kyomoto, Mayu Yokota and Kotone Furukawa.

What’s it about?

Minato is a would-be concert pianist who’s returned to study at music school in Japan after a traumatic experience at a conservatory in England. His old pal Hikari signals that she’s on the market, but Minato’s ear — and eye — are caught by a mysterious young woman whom he hears playing in a dilapidated wing of the university.

Why watch it?

A Japanese remake of Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou’s directorial debut, “Bùnéng shuō de·mìmì (Secret), 2007.

It Ends With Us

Directed by Justin Baldoni.

Who’s in it?

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate.

What’s it about?

Lily overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents' relationship. When Lily's first love suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with the neurosurgeon is upended.

Why watch it?

Adapted from a Colleen Hoover novel.

Mae Nak Talu Miti

Directed by Witit Thanapan.

Who’s in it?

Setthapong Peungpo, Mongkol Singhacha, Anrin Thiradhananphat, Kachchasorn Chaiyachanthong and Sompong Kunapratom.

What’s it about?

Four friends are courting the same woman, who does not believe in the Thai ghost legend that is Mae Nak. So, they go to Mae Nak's era.

Why watch it?

This version of the movie "Mae Nak" is about love, faith, adhering to the principles of good deeds, thinking good and doing good.

Subservience

Directed by S.K. Dale.

Who’s in it?

Megan Fox, Madeline Zima and Michele Morrone.

What’s it about?

Follows a struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM to help care for his house and family, unaware she will gain awareness and turn deadly.

Why watch it?

Megan Fox serving maternal machine vibes.

Premieres on Aug 21

Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again To Cinemas

Directed by Oh Yoon-Dong.

Who’s in it?

The members of Seventeen.

What’s it about?

Rewriting history every step of their way, Seventeen’s first Seoul World Cup Stadium concert and encore tour (Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again To Seoul) features 13-member performances to the premiere of “Maestro” and unique unit performances of “Spell”, “Lalali”, “Cheers To Youth”.

Why watch it?

This concert film begins with a powerful daylight performance that transitions into an event brimming with a diverse array of music, culminating under a night sky illuminated by carat lightsticks, it captures the essence of Seventeen’s record-breaking nine-year legacy.