Extreme terror Tuesday

Tune in for a wave of pure terror! Netflix and A-Time present "Terror Tuesday: Extreme", a spine-chilling series inspired by the most unnerving stories from EFM's hit radio show “Terror Tuesday". Brace yourself for an all-out fright fest with eight episodes of unparalleled horror crafted by eight directors and a stellar cast.

Terror Tuesday: Extreme is an anthology series inspired by true stories that have already terrified fans of the Terror Tuesday radio show. These stories are now set to reach whole new levels of horror. Award-winning filmmaker Chookiat Sakveerakul (13 Game Of Death, evil), acclaimed screenwriters Eakasit Thairaat and Abhichoke Chandrasen (ThirTeen Terrors, Body, Phobia and Homestay) and director Surapong Ploensang (Cracked) are on board, along with Prueksa Amaruji, Prin Keeratiratanalak, Chayan Laoyodtrakool and Alisa Pien.

• Things kick off with a head-to-head showdown between Cherprang Areekul and Praewa "Music" Suthamphong. Directed by Prueksa Amaruji, Our Little Sister revolves around an accident that tragically claims Elle's life, leaving her older sister Aye deeply scarred and burdened with overwhelming guilt. One day, their mother (Dhanyabhorn Sondhikandha) discovers a ritual to summon Elle's spirit back into a doll and this sets the stage for terrifying consequences.

• Director Surapong Ploensang presents Wedding Dress, where the allure of a dream bridal gown hides a sinister secret. The episode follows Milk (Panisara "Care" Rikulsurakan), a skilled tailor working at Nuch's (Sakuntala "Tonhom" Teinpairoj) bridal rental shop. Milk dreams of wearing a bridal gown for her wedding to her indifferent boyfriend Bank (Atthaphol Thetthawong). Her life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers a captivating wedding dress that will alter her fate forever.

• The terror continues with Ode To My Family directed by Chayan Laoyodtrakool. Explore the lives of a police officer's family as they move into a creepy old house on the edge of town while awaiting the resolution of the father's (Vorarit "Not" Fuangaromya) corruption case. The mother (Laphasrada "Kem" Chuaykua), daughter Linda (Narupornkamol "Praew" Chaisang) and son Chawin (Poon Mitpakdee) are all reluctant to live in this eerie house. Their unease grows when they discover a sealed room with a warding charm, setting off a series of haunting incidents that plague the entire family.

• Do you believe in making a vow? Directed by Abhichoke Chandrasen, The Vow follows Nat (Sutthirak "Gee" Subvijitra) and Dao (Parada "Smile" Thitawachira), lovers with hidden secrets and a reluctance to communicate openly. They make a vow to the Dark Mountain Mistress, only to find that their promises bind them to a suffocating end.

• Another masterpiece comes from the acclaimed horror director Chookiat Sukweerakul with Spectral Class. The story unfolds in a school, a lively place by day but steeped in eeriness by night. New teacher Oil (Chayanit "Pat" Chansangavej) is assigned solo nighttime duty, which leads her to unravel the chilling tale of Nik, a student from her class who mysteriously vanished, and his family, including his father and the peculiar villager Num (Cholawit "Point" Meetongcom). Oil faces a harrowing experience she will never forget.

• Girl Next Door is set in an apartment that will have viewers too scared to open their eyes, is brought to life by director Prin Keeratiruttanaluk. Bird (Nat Kitcharit), a young man seeking freedom after having just left his white-collar job, moves into a new apartment with unsettling and ominous rules. He is immediately captivated by Jane (Charada "Piglet" Imraporn), the mysterious and beautiful girl next door. As Bird tries to get to know her, he remains unaware of the dangers lurking beneath her allure, which will change his life forever.

• Eakkasit Thairat is next in the director’s chair with a tale that intertwines spirit-summoning rituals into the mysterious disappearance of a grandmother. Single mother Montha (Namthip "Bee" Jongrachatawiboon) feels compelled to do everything she can to bring her mother back. Despite their strained relationship, Nulek (Supitcha "Sydney" Sangkhachinda) believes that her grandma is the only one who truly loves and cares for her and eagerly awaits her return. When her grandma finally does come back, Nulek senses that she is no longer the same person. Unravel this eerie mystery in Dear Granny.

• Last but not least is the spine-tingling story of a struggling single mother Ple (Yarinda Bunnag), owner of a small laundry shop who experiences eerie occurrences after checking out ghost stories on the "Terror Tuesday" radio show. She becomes convinced that both her life and that of her six-year-old daughter, Kaew (Maralyn "Irene" Chatwattanasin), are in grave danger from the ghost she saw on the show. Catch all this in Viral Curse, Alisa Pien’s directorial debut.

Snuggle up with your blanket or a loved one before immersing yourself in the spooky stories of Terror Tuesday: Extreme, debuting Aug 20 on Netflix.