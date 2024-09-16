Full list of winners at the 76th Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES - The Emmy awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. The following is a list of winners in each category.

Best drama series: "Shogun"

Best comedy series: "Hacks"

Best limited or anthology series: "Baby Reindeer"

Bst drama actor: Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Best drama actress: Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Best comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best comdy actress Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best comedy supporting actor: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Best comedy supporting actress: Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Best drama supporing actor: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Best drama supporting actress: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Best director, comedy series: Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

Best writing, comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"

Best director, drama series" Frederick E.O. Toye, "Shogun"

Best writing, drama series: Will Smith, "Slow Horses"

Best actor, limited series or movie: Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Best support actor, limited series or movie: Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Best actress, limited series or movie: Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Best supporting actress, limited or anthology series or movie: Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Best directing, limited or anthology series or movie: Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

Best writing, limited or anthology series or movie: Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Best reality competition program: "The Traitors"

Best scripted variety series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Best writing for variety special: "Alex Edelman: Just for Us"

Best talk series: "The Daily Show"