Step into renowned artist Gongkan's surreal world

Celebrated Thai artist Gongkan is back to take viewers on an immersive journey into a surreal world during "No Heart Here", which is running at Moca Bangkok, until Oct 27.

Held in collaboration with Tang Contemporary Art, this is the first full-scale solo exhibition in Thailand in three years by Gongkan who evokes deep reflections on the complexities of life through the lens of surrealist art.

Reputed for modern surrealism in his "Teleport Art" series, the artist has captivated art enthusiasts worldwide with his distinctive ability to seamlessly blend reality and fantasy.

Drawing on his experiences in both New York and Bangkok, his art transcends time and space, delving into the relationship between the external world and inner consciousness.

For this show, he delves into balance between body and mind, unveiling hidden dialogues that are often left unspoken. Inspired by surrealist icon Rene Magritte, his works juxtapose familiar landscapes -- vast fields, shifting skies and weather patterns -- layered with surreal elements that challenge viewers' perception.

The exhibition is divided into distinct zones, allowing viewers to explore emotional depths and engage with the art on a more personal level.

MOCA Bangkok

In the "Painting Room", witness Gongkan's signature style that blends Magritte's surrealist techniques of pairing unrelated objects with his own personal narrative. Influenced by the 1990s era of television cartoons, his narrative-driven artworks are both visually appealing and emotionally compelling.

Representing a labyrinth of memories, the "Maze Of Dreams" illustrates how memories can simultaneously shape and confine us. Viewers are encouraged to explore the maze and seek liberation from the constraints of their own pasts, highlight themes of personal growth and self-discovery.

The installation in "After The Rain" radiates hope and optimism, inviting viewers to feel the power of hope and the belief in miracles, with the understanding that no matter how challenging life becomes, there will always be brighter days ahead.

In the "Let It Go" zone, the artist invites viewers to release what holds them down. The installation speaks to the idea of emotional liberation, encouraging reflection on how we can unburden ourselves and embrace change.

Moca Bangkok is on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Entry fee is 180 baht (100 baht for students and free for children).