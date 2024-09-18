A brush with divinity

Nestled in a lush green valley with Phra Putthabat Noi Mountain as the backdrop, Manasikarn Hall was voted as a Top Unseen Attraction in Saraburi by the Tourism Authority of Thailand last year.

Hailed as the country's first and only spiritual attraction of its kind, the gallery is reputed for its multimedia presentation that narrates the life of Lord Buddha and provides knowledge on his teachings in a concise way.

From left: Yuanguang Guanyin; Zhongbao Guanyin.

From now until Oct 14, the gallery is hosting a showcase of six monumental paintings of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara, also known as Guanyin, from China. They were created by Wang Changli, a distinguished Chinese artist renowned for his mastery of Buddhist art.

Titled "The Profound Beauty Art Exhibition", this is an opportunity to appreciate exquisite fine art rendered through exceptional techniques and mediums by master Changli whose works are recognised for their sacredness and blend of ancient and modern styles.

His paintings are collected by museums globally, including the Palace Museum inside the Forbidden City in Beijing. His masterpieces are often chosen as national gifts for heads of state. Previously, he had successful exhibitions in major cities in Europe -- Rome, Florence, London, Paris -- as well as Sydney.

Dewang Guanyin.

"I've chosen to bring my works to show here because I feel impressed with the serene beauty of this place," said Changli, referring to Manasikarn Hall in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi province, where he visited several times earlier.

As a Buddhist artist who meditates regularly and is interested in dhamma practice, he came here to practise with meditation master Acharavadee Wongsakon. She is the founder of Manasikarn Hall and also president of the Knowing Buddha Organisation, widely known for its role in promoting respect for the images and teachings of Buddha.

To express his appreciation for her dedication to the religion, Changli presented her with a stunning painting of Guanyin Bodhisattva, called Zhongbao, which stands almost 3m tall and is worth 166 million baht.

In honour of Changli, Acharavadee initiated this exhibition, allowing both worshippers and art lovers to witness this work and five other masterpieces.

Revered for her immense compassion and dedication to alleviate the suffering of all beings, Guanyin Bodhisattva is a deeply respected deity in Mahayana Buddhism, especially among the Chinese.

Wang Changli and his painting Yangliu Guanyin.

With his deep faith in Guanyin, the 50-year-old artist, who started to work with a paint brush when he was only five and studied with many of China's prominent art masters, has devoted his artistic life painting the goddess.

Besides portraying important figures in Chinese history and legends, and crafting large-scale paintings of Lord Buddha for leading temples in China, Changli is determined to create 33 depictions of Guanyin Bodhisattva in various forms and with different representations in gigantic sizes.

"I've mostly painted the Bodhisattva because I'd like people to pay respect to her and receive her blessings," said Changli.

Over the past 10 years, he has finished 11 depictions and six of them are now exhibited at Manasikarn Hall -- Lianwo Guanyin, Yangliu Guanyin, Yuanguang Guanyin, Dewang Guanyin, Chilian Guanyin, as well as Zhongbao Guanyin which will be permanently displayed at the hall.

Each portrayal represents a unique characteristic of the Bodhisattva, but all of them look both gorgeous and sacred in a tender way.

Printings and souvenirs.

"The hardest part of my job is to present a beautiful face that also radiates a sense of compassion," said Changli. "Creating Chilian Guanyin was rather difficult for me and this piece took me half-a-year to finish," he added, referring to the 4m-tall image of a standing Guanyin elegantly dressed in a light orange robe with her right hand holding a lotus.

All of his paintings are filled with intricate details. The lively and active lines rendered on each part of the large pictures offer a sense of movement, rhythm, and changes in weight and pace as this style is said to have reached the highest level of Chinese line painting. That's probably why many Chinese artists have described Changli as "an ingenious deity of brush".

Some people might wonder where Changli gets the reference to guide his beautiful works while others instead give credit to his vibrant imagination. In fact, neither are part of his working process.

Unlike most artists who usually start from an image, master Changli only uses his spirituality and memory. He revealed that before he starts off each work, he would light incense sticks to spiritually connect him with the goddess and then sit in meditation for long hours.

A visitor pays respect to the Chilian Guanyin painting.

"I would clear out all my thoughts, stay calm and only focus on the picture of the goddess that appeared in front of me during my meditation," he said. "The picture was very vivid and I was able to see every detail in it."

However, what makes his works even more precious is his choice of tools and materials. He chose to use the Xuan brush, one of the most famous ink brushes for Chinese painting, on Xuan paper.

This is a high-grade art paper made from sandalwood bark composition that involves 108 production steps, making the paper resistant to damage and perfect for brushstroke precision. At least 80 skilled artisans are recruited to craft a large canvas for Changli. It is said to last 1,000 years.

Moreover, the colours used in his works are made from natural plants, minerals and even gemstones, which have to be ground into powder. Such pigments are said to last up to 1,000 years also.

Currently, the other five original Guanyin paintings and some copies of the six original works exhibited at Manasikarn Hall are now enshrined at many Buddhist temples in China. The artist said that he had to reproduce some works at the request of temples that wanted to have his paintings there.

Today, master Changli has a long list of invitations to exhibit outside China. After the Saraburi show, he will bring his works to Japan and then Hong Kong. Early next year will see his paintings flown to England and Italy.

However, he still has plans to continue. "I'm planning to finish all remaining 22 depictions of the Bodhisattva within the next 15 years," he said.

This might sound an arduous and long-lasting mission but Changli wants to spread positive spiritual energy to people and worshippers elsewhere through his paintings, so we hope to see more of his great works here in the future.