New movies out this week: Sept 19-25

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Oddity

Directed by Damian Mc Carthy.

Who’s in it?

Carolyn Bracken, Johnny French and Steve Wall.

What’s it about?

A psychic medium attempts to uncover the truth behind her sister's murder at the site of the crime.

Why watch it?

A few haunted objects in Darcy's room are from previous horror movies.

Bat War

Directed by Panupan Jantanawong and Kritsana Chitnaowarat.

Who’s in it?

Jirayu La-Ongmanee, Pachara Chirathivat, Panupan Jantanawong, Nachat Juntapun, Mongkol Saaadboonyapat, Jorin Khumpiraphan and Taveesak Phetpraneenukul.

What’s it about?

Once upon a time... when it was a dark era where Thai music was forbidden to be played without permission because the leader wanted to build a civilised country. Anyone who violated would be dealt with decisively. Colonel Phao is assigned to lead a force to sweep and close down all unauthorised Thai music schools, including the school of Seian Khao, who had created a grudge in Colonel Phao's heart when he was a child.

Why watch it?

A war between friends who have Thai music, the national heritage, at stake.

Customs Frontline (Hoi gwaan zin sin)

Directed by Herman Yau.

Who’s in it?

Nicholas Tse, Brahim Chab and Jacky Cheung.

What’s it about?

Hong Kong customs officers discover illegal weapons on a cargo ship and trace them back to an international conflict. Elite agents go undercover, uncovering a transnational operation with roots closer to home.

Why watch it?

OG Hong Kong actors.

Kang Mak

Directed by Herwin Novianto.

Who’s in it?

Vino G. Bastian, Marsha Timothy and Indro Warkop.

What’s it about?

A man named Makmur returned from the battlefield. However, Makmur finds Sari, his wife, has died and become a ghost.

Why watch it?

A remake of "Pee Mak".

Never Let Go

Directed by Alexandre Aja.

Who’s in it?

Halle Berry, Stephanie Lavigne and Anthony B. Jenkins.

What’s it about?

A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.

Why watch it?

Mark Romanek was attached to direct the movie back when it was titled Mother Land and Alexandre Aja took over directing duties a month later.

The Haunted Granny

Directed by Phanupoch Pongprathet.

Who’s in it?

Boonsri Yindee, Warissara Pracha, Kanthida Kongsaenkum, Thanyatorn Yeingmuang, Mookda Nabandit, Suriya Saradee, Chisanuphong Parakamal, Thanadol Masanglhong, Jetsada Wongnaree and Phawin Phormmuanggao.

What’s it about?

When the grandchildren come to surprise her, but end up meeting "Grandmother" who surprises them back.

Why watch it?

A thrilling, haunting and shocking movie that shakes the rice fields.