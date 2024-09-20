A quest for the truth

While Netflix has had mixed success with original films and series over the years, its true crime documentaries rarely disappoint. Into The Fire: The Lost Daughter, Netflix's latest addition to the genre, is a gripping, tragic two-part series that showcases yet another heartbreaking case where a child is failed by the system meant to protect her. This time, the story is about Aundria Bowman, a young girl who went missing at 14, and the complicated role her birth mother, Cathy Terkanian, plays in uncovering the truth.

The docuseries begins by focusing on Cathy, a woman who gave her daughter up for adoption when she was just a teenager. It was a closed adoption, meaning Cathy had no knowledge of where her daughter ended up. Then, 35 years later, Cathy receives a devastating letter informing her that her daughter, Aundria, had disappeared decades ago from her adoptive home. This revelation sets Cathy on a relentless quest to find out what happened to Aundria and where she might be now.

Cathy's character is central to the narrative, and she is presented as strong-willed and unapologetically abrasive. She doesn't mince words and often comes across as gruff, particularly when dealing with police and investigators. Cathy is a woman on a mission, driven by the belief that something nefarious happened to Aundria and that her adoptive parents, Dennis and Brenda Bowman, are responsible for the girl's disappearance. She pressures law enforcement to reopen the case and pushes for new leads, even hiring private investigators to assist in her search for the truth. Her fierce determination to hold someone accountable becomes one of the documentary's driving forces.

The two-episode format of Into The Fire is highly effective in shaping the viewer's experience. The first episode plays out more like a biographical journey, taking the audience through Cathy's life, her difficult decision to give her daughter up for adoption, and the emotional turmoil she faces upon discovering that Aundria had gone missing. This episode is quite emotional, tugging at the heartstrings as we witness Cathy wrestle with her guilt and grief. The second episode, on the other hand, shifts gears and dives deep into the crime aspect of the case. It takes a more methodical and chilling approach, investigating the disappearance and ultimately, Aundria's tragic fate.

The docuseries uses recreations to show some of the key moments in Aundria's life and disappearance, but these are tastefully done. Unlike many documentaries that rely heavily on overdramatised reenactments, Into The Fire uses actors to simply show movements or actions, rather than speculate on conversations or emotions. This allows the audience to stay focused on the facts without being distracted by unnecessary drama. If you're unfamiliar with this case, I highly recommend watching it without looking up the details beforehand. The series builds suspense effectively, and several twists caught me completely off guard, revealing shocking truths just when you think you have the story figured out.

There are moments when the investigation seems to veer off into strange tangents or rabbit holes, but nothing feels wasted. The series manages to tie everything back into the central narrative, ensuring that all loose ends are addressed. What's particularly impressive about Into The Fire is that it doesn't fall into the trap of stretching out the story with repetitive information or unnecessary filler. The pacing is tight and purposeful, allowing viewers to stay engaged throughout.

The interviews with Cathy are especially poignant, giving us a raw and intimate glimpse into her life. We see her in her personal space, grappling with the overwhelming grief of not knowing what happened to her daughter for all those years. At the same time, the series incorporates footage from police interrogations, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the investigation unfolded. It's striking to witness how seemingly ordinary conversations can unravel key pieces of the mystery in the most unexpected ways.

However, despite the series' many strengths, there is one aspect I found troubling: the way it positions Cathy as the hero of the story. Throughout the two-plus hours of watching this heartbreaking case unfold, we see the heartbreaking story of the tragedy that a young girl had to face until the end of her life. Cathy is another person who should be condemned as well no matter what excuse she had to give up her child, whether it be economic pressure or mental immaturity. All of this would not have ended this way if Cathy had not abandoned her child in the first place.

In the ending sequence, Cathy says: "She never called me mummy, but I am her mummy all the way to the bone. I'm as close as you're gonna get to her spirit. It's like walking into a fire, and that transformed me." While this is a powerful statement, Cathy often comes across as angry and self-righteous, which, to me, makes her somewhat unlikable. She managed to make Aundria's short and tragic life about her own guilt and need for closure.

It's clear that Cathy is driven, at least in part, by a need to atone for the decision she made all those years ago. Perhaps she feels that by solving the mystery of Aundria's disappearance, she can absolve herself of the guilt she carries. But in doing so, she shifts the narrative away from Aundria, who is the real victim in this story. Cathy's anger seems to be directed at everyone except herself, even though it's evident that her guilt plays a significant role in her determination to seek justice.

Into The Fire: The Lost Daughter is another successful true crime documentary from Netflix, one that skilfully combines investigative twists with emotional storytelling. However, the decision to centre Cathy's narrative over Aundria's ultimately feels problematic. While Cathy's role in uncovering the truth is undeniable, the series sometimes strays too far into framing her as a figure of redemption rather than holding space for Aundria, whose story truly deserves to be at the forefront.