Bodyslam guitar to be auctioned off to help flood victims
Bodyslam guitar to be auctioned off to help flood victims

PUBLISHED : 20 Sep 2024 at 12:52

WRITER: Online Reporters

An electric guitar of Thanachai "Yod" Tantrakul, signed by all Bodyslam members, waits for a winner, with the proceeds going to help flood victims. (Photo: Bodyslam Facebook account)
A signed electric guitar from the Bodyslam guitarist has been put up for auction, with the proceeds to be sent to help people affected by severe flooding across Thailand.

The famous Thai rock band announced on their Facebook page that the online auction of the Y Sig. guitar kicked off on Friday at 10,000 baht and will end at 8pm on Saturday. 

As of 1.10pm, the latest bid was 250,000 baht.

Proceeds will be used to assist flood victims through the Doing Good Foundation, run by former Miss Thailand World, actress and philanthropist Panadda Wongphudee, it added.

The foundation is one of several organisations seeking aid to help those affected. The auction winner will receive the instrument, complete with the signatures of all Bodyslam members, among others.

Thanachai "Yod" Tantrakul is the band's guitarist. Other members include singer Atiwara "Toon" Kongmala, bassist Tanadol "Pid" Changsawek, drummer Suchatti "Chad" Janed, and keyboardist Ohm "Ohm" Plengkhum.

"Yod's personal guitar has some scratches as it has been through battlegrounds for quite some time," the Facebook post stated.

Flooding has wreaked havoc in at least 30 provinces across the country, largely in the northern and northeastern regions, due to heavy rain and water runoff. At least 46 people died and 24 injured since Aug 16, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported on Friday.

TRENDING