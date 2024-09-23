‘Bangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell’ premieres Sept 26

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping journey into the dark underbelly of Bangkok with Bangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell.

Netflix’s first full-scale action film from Thailand follows a group of strangers thrust into a perilous and unexpected fate. Helmed by Bangkok Breaking series director Kongkiat "Kome" Komesiri, renowned for his "Khun Pan" trilogy, the spin-off film showcases his expertise in crafting grand action scenes that will leave the city — and viewers — shaken to the core. “Our intention was to make viewers feel like they're short of breath," says Kome.

What happens when an ordinary man is thrust into extraordinary circumstances? Premiering on Sept 26, Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell vividly paints this scenario, exploring the making of a modern-day hero in Wanchai from the "Bangkok Breaking" series. "It’s a non-stop action movie where Wanchai faces one crisis after another, and viewers won’t know what to expect next,” adds Kome.

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell chronicles the story of rescue worker-turned-delivery food rider Wanchai, recently suspended from work due to a perilous decision he made during a community housing riot. While delivering boba milk tea to a hospital nurse named Meiji, they accidentally become entangled in the kidnapping of Duangkamol, the daughter of the influential tycoon responsible for the evictions that sparked the riots. Trapped inside the dangerous Ruamjai Housing Community, Wanchai must figure out a way to save Duangkamol and escape alive.

Kome and his team meticulously built the Ruamjai Housing Community to create a realistic city, which served as the backdrop for many intense chase scenes. In a different setting, another standout sequence was the riot scene, filmed with a 360° perspective that featured explosions, fire trucks, and actors set on fire. Reflecting on one of his favourite moments to film, Kome described an impressive one-shot chase scene on the road. “When we finished filming and reviewed the footage, everyone applauded and agreed it was worth it,” he says. “I also liked the slum set. I loved that scene because we built up an entire city without using any CG. We used a drone, and everything was set up realistically.” The dedication to practical effects and set design helped immerse the cast and crew in the story, making the action sequences more compelling and authentic. It also is with the main protagonist, Wanchai, a compelling character, whose ordinariness stands out.

“Unlike a superhero, he can get hurt or die. He isn't exceptional at fighting, but he has a good heart and is ready to help when problems arise,” he says. “Those who jump in to help aren't fearless. Fear makes us human. Wanchai is courageous yet fearful, always contemplating whether to escape or help. This dynamic allowed us to throw various action scenes and incidents at him, testing his resolve for survival. But how does he survive — out of selfishness, by accident, or by finding value in life and realizing that what he does is meaningful and valuable?", explains Kome.

Wanchai is once again portrayed by Sukollawat "Weir" Kanaros, reprising his role from the series. He is joined by a strong ensemble cast featuring Mind 4EVE as Meiji, Doo-Sanya Kunakorn as Saisin or Sin, UK-Natthaya Ongsritragul as Duangkamol, Day Thaitanium as Darlie, Mamio-Sutipat Sutiwanit as Jack, Fluke-Teerapat Lohananand as Bank and many more.

To build camaraderie, the cast and crew spent a significant amount of time together early in the shoot. Weir reminisces, “Early in the shooting, we shot 25 sequences in an ambulance, which accounted for only 25 minutes of the film. This definitely made everyone feel in sync and prepared us for the rest of what we had to film.”

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell premieres on Sept 26 on Netflix.