Collaborative theatre project explores queer death
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Collaborative theatre project explores queer death

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 25 Sep 2024 at 04:00

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Afterlives. photo courtesy of Miss Theatre
Afterlives. photo courtesy of Miss Theatre

The theme of death will be explored from the perspectives of two different cultures in Afterlives, which will be staged at Buffalo Bridge Gallery, Phahon Yothin Road, on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm and 10pm.

A collaboration between Thai artist Pathipon, aka Miss Oat, Miss Theatre and German artist collective Henrike Iglesias, this is multimedia-interactive theatre where audiences of two countries are connected through story-telling, thought-provoking questions and an online portal.

Taking place simultaneously in Bangkok and Berlin, the performance challenges traditional concepts of death through a queer lens, exploring what the afterlife might look like for queer individuals. It raises questions about whether the stories of the deceased truly belong to them or are created for the living and what political structures shape these questions in different cultural contexts.

This theatre project involved collaborative experiments between artists from both countries and was held in Berlin in June and in Bangkok in August to explore methods of presenting themes through performing arts. The aim was also to develop a portal that effectively connects theatre in these two countries.

The show brings together artists from various disciplines interested in exploring non-traditional performing arts. This includes a collaboration with German programmer Bleeptrack, who developed a custom app specifically for this performance, and Thai-based Duck Unit, known for their interactive multimedia and light designs.

The trilingual show will be conducted in English, Thai and German, with subtitles. Tickets cost 500 baht (300 baht for students) and seats are limited to 40 per show.

For reservations, visit forms.gle/UGqSG3N17mAX9N487.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

A chance to reflect on your existence

A chance to reflect on your existence

Life
Your horoscope for Sept 20-26

Your horoscope for Sept 20-26

Life
Miniature F1 cars to take over True Digital Park

Miniature F1 cars to take over True Digital Park

Life
Centara officially launches Centara Life

Centara officially launches Centara Life

Life
A quest for the truth

A quest for the truth

Life

TRENDING