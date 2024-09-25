Collaborative theatre project explores queer death

The theme of death will be explored from the perspectives of two different cultures in Afterlives, which will be staged at Buffalo Bridge Gallery, Phahon Yothin Road, on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm and 10pm.

A collaboration between Thai artist Pathipon, aka Miss Oat, Miss Theatre and German artist collective Henrike Iglesias, this is multimedia-interactive theatre where audiences of two countries are connected through story-telling, thought-provoking questions and an online portal.

Taking place simultaneously in Bangkok and Berlin, the performance challenges traditional concepts of death through a queer lens, exploring what the afterlife might look like for queer individuals. It raises questions about whether the stories of the deceased truly belong to them or are created for the living and what political structures shape these questions in different cultural contexts.

This theatre project involved collaborative experiments between artists from both countries and was held in Berlin in June and in Bangkok in August to explore methods of presenting themes through performing arts. The aim was also to develop a portal that effectively connects theatre in these two countries.

The show brings together artists from various disciplines interested in exploring non-traditional performing arts. This includes a collaboration with German programmer Bleeptrack, who developed a custom app specifically for this performance, and Thai-based Duck Unit, known for their interactive multimedia and light designs.

The trilingual show will be conducted in English, Thai and German, with subtitles. Tickets cost 500 baht (300 baht for students) and seats are limited to 40 per show.