Environmental art

In 2022, Imhathai Suwatthanasilp created the exhibition "Plankton Star Virus" for the Biennale of Sydney, which ran under the theme "rivus" and means stream in Latin. Trapped during the Covid-19 lockdowns, Imhathai was unable to conduct field research, so she gathered information online and watched videos and documentaries.

Imhathai became distressed after watching a video about the Aral Sea, which was once the fourth largest lake in the world. The lake has shrunk over 80% from its original size due to the diversion of water for farming.

"Russian officials implemented a policy to divert water from the Aral Sea for agricultural purposes. Located between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the Aral Sea has dried up significantly from its original size. I was distressed to see a large fishing boat grounded on land which was once part of the lake."

Aside from the Aral Sea's plight, Imhathai became alarmed after learning that, according to a United Nations report from 2021, Thailand ranked the sixth largest contributor of plastic pollution in the oceans. These two events inspired Imhathai to create the exhibition "Plankton Star Virus" to raise awareness of environmental problems caused by humans.

"Although 'rivus' technically means stream, the theme is not limited to only water pollution. Ocean pollution is the result of trash from humans living on land. Therefore, I chose three natural materials to symbolise water, land and sky -- fish scales, human hair and termite wings. The exhibition showcased the interrelationship of things on Earth. Additionally, it demonstrated that harming one part of nature can have ripple effects on others," explained Imhathai.

After "Plankton Star Virus" received a positive reception from visitors in Sydney, Imhathai decided to hold another exhibition with the same concept in Thailand so that Thais could also have an opportunity to view her work.

The Crescent Ape. Warin Lab Contemporary

On show at Warin Lab Contemporary, "Under The Dark Sun" is a new edition of "Plankton Star Virus" as Imhathai has added new creative works with profound meaning.

"The phrase 'under the Sun' refers to all living things in the world. The title stems from the question, what will happen if we do not stop destroying the world? And what will happen if the Sun turns dark," said Imhathai.

Set in the dark, The Crescent Ape is the first artwork viewers see. It is a sculpture made of fibreglass, human hair and fish scales and resembles the head of a gorilla named Bua Noi, kept at Pata Zoo on top of Pata Pinklao Department Store in Bangkok. A gorilla signifies creatures in forests and was chosen because of its resemblance to humans.

The sculpture is positioned at a 45-degree angle on the floor to serve as a metaphor for the world's current state of uncertainty. The gorilla's head is made from human hairs tied into small rounded bunches. The back of the head is made of fish scales.

"I first saw Bua Noi when I was five or six years old. Upon visiting her again after many decades, I was unhappy to see her there, alone. It was tragic to see her habitat of concrete with four layers of blockades and no trees. The exhibition is not only about environmental issues, but about problems caused by humans that impact humans," she said.

Next is work Aves Drop, a white peacock sculpture made of fibreglass and fish scales.

Aves Drop. Warin Lab Contemporary

"I chose to create a peacock because it is an interesting creature. Thais usually think it is a bird, but it belongs to the Phasianidae species. Aves Drop was inspired by the story of the Aral Sea, which seemed surreal to me, so the concept of the Aves Drop is surreal. Its base seems to melt into water. However, it can also be interpreted in the opposite way, that the peacock was formed from the water instead," Imhathai explained.

The Dark Moon also features in "Under The Dark Sun", and was previously exhibited at the Biennale of Sydney. Unlike its title, this light box is bright with white light and termite wings. Imhathai said she sees the phenomenon of life in the shedding of termite wings, so she used them as the material for The Dark Moon.

"A few days after summer ends, termites emerge to play with lights and seek mates. Before descending to the ground to build a new nest, they shed their wings. This is a life transition that symbolises a loss, so I incorporated shedded termite wings into this moon sculpture, which is also a natural phenomenon," said Imhathai.

Message From Fish To Star is actually two installations. The first features a black board adorned with carved fish scales displayed in unusual shapes, and the second is a pile of fish scales.

The Dark Moon. Warin Lab Contemporary

"At 'Biennale of Sydney', carved fish scales were showcased to look like stars in the sky, but here, they are displayed to look like a piece of a poem. When I carved each fish scale, one by one, I felt that each piece came out like an unknown alphabet. As fish are creatures of the ocean, the scales represent messages the oceans want to communicate. The pile of fish scales placed on the floor symbolises sea waves crashing against the wall in the room."

Plankton is made of human hair displayed in 49 transparent boxes. Since human hair is Imhathai's signature material, these 49 pieces were created using various techniques that she has developed during her 20 years of experience. As a result, each piece has a unique look.

"Plankton aims to address microplastic pollution. Some marine creatures unknowingly eat microplastics because of its size, which makes it look like plankton. The main technique in this piece is crochet. Another technique I use is hair sculpting which is similar to making dreadlocks," she said.

Although human hair is Imhathai's signature, she feels that it is challenging to convey her message without making viewers scared of the material.

"It is always challenging. I am still receiving comments on social media that visitors feel scared of human hair on the sculpture The Crescent Ape."

Imhathai hopes the exhibition will encourage viewers to become interested in environmental issues.

"If a viewer develops an interest in environmental issues, I would count that as a success. I believe that people can easily access information about environmental issues. I do not need to explain it. The role of art is to trigger feelings which can lead to action, but I do not expect that kind of action. As an artist, I try my best to create the exhibition," she said.

Message From Fish To Star. Warin Lab Contemporary