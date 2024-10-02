LONDON - Three-time Oscar winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis is coming out of retirement to star in his son’s feature film directorial debut.

The highly acclaimed performer, known for films such as Lincoln and Gangs of New York, will take on his first acting role since Phantom Thread in 2017, for which he earned his sixth Academy Award nomination.

He co-wrote Anemone with his son, the painter and filmmaker Ronan Day-Lewis. The production companies Focus Features and Plan B described the movie as exploring “relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds”.

“We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement.

“They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B.”

The film’s cast also includes actors Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

Daniel Day-Lewis’ spokesperson announced his retirement from acting in 2017.

The 67-year-old, who holds dual British and Irish citizenship, is the only man to have won three best actor Oscars. Ge was honoured for his performances as a writer and painter born with cerebral palsy in My Left Foot, an oil prospector in There Will Be Blood and portraying US President Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln.