Korean author Han Kang wins Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM - The South Korean author Han Kang has won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”, the award-giving body said on Thursday.

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).

Han Kang, 53, is the first Asian female Nobel Prize laureate in Literature and the third Korean Nobel Prize laureate.

She won the Man Booker International Prize for fiction in 2016 for The Vegetarian, a novel about a woman’s descent into mental illness and neglect from her family. The novel was one of the first of her books to be translated into English.

Her 2017 autobiographical novel The White Book centres on the loss of her older sister, a baby who died two hours after her birth. In 2023, she published her fourth full-length novel, Greek Lessons. The Atlantic magazine called it a book in which “words are both insufficient and too powerful to tame”.

The Nobel prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created through a bequest in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the final prize in the line-up — economics — being a later addition.

After peace, the literature award tends to garner the most attention, thrusting authors into the global spotlight and yielding a spike in book sales that can, however, be relatively short-lived for authors who are not household names.

Even so, the prize money and a place on a list that includes luminaries such as the Irish poet WB Yeats, who won in 1923, American novelist Ernest Hemingway (1954) and Colombia’s Gabriel Garcia Marquez (1982) is an appealing proposition.

The Norwegian author and dramatist Jon Fosse won in 2023.

The fourth award to be handed out every year, the literature prize follows those for medicine, physics and chemistry announced earlier this week.