Voice of iconic anime character Doraemon dies at 90
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Voice of iconic anime character Doraemon dies at 90

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 11 Oct 2024 at 15:35

WRITER: Kyodo News

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Children threw a birthday party for Doraemon, who turns minus 100 years old on Sept 3, 2112. (Photo: Bangkok Post file)
Children threw a birthday party for Doraemon, who turns minus 100 years old on Sept 3, 2112. (Photo: Bangkok Post file)

TOKYO - Nobuyo Oyama, a voice actress best known for playing the titular character in the popular Japanese anime series "Doraemon," has died, her agency said on Friday. She was 90.

A native of Tokyo, Oyama had a successful career as a voice actress after graduating from Haiyuza Acting School. Doraemon, which she voiced for a quarter of a century, became an iconic character loved by children.

She died of natural causes on Sept 29 at a hospital in Tokyo, her agency said.

In addition to battling colourectal cancer and a stroke, Oyama also revealed in 2015 that she was suffering from dementia.

Nobuyo Oyama with Doraemon. (Photo: Major Group Facebook account)

Nobuyo Oyama with Doraemon. (Photo: Major Group Facebook account)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Spooky reads

Spooky reads

Life
Coldplay's Hong Kong shows sell out within 90 minutes

Coldplay's Hong Kong shows sell out within 90 minutes

Life
New movies out this week: Oct 10-16

New movies out this week: Oct 10-16

Life
Pattaya set to host Wannaland Music Festival

Pattaya set to host Wannaland Music Festival

Life
Meta AI chatbot coming to Thailand

Meta AI chatbot coming to Thailand

Life

TRENDING