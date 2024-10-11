Voice of iconic anime character Doraemon dies at 90

TOKYO - Nobuyo Oyama, a voice actress best known for playing the titular character in the popular Japanese anime series "Doraemon," has died, her agency said on Friday. She was 90.

A native of Tokyo, Oyama had a successful career as a voice actress after graduating from Haiyuza Acting School. Doraemon, which she voiced for a quarter of a century, became an iconic character loved by children.

She died of natural causes on Sept 29 at a hospital in Tokyo, her agency said.

In addition to battling colourectal cancer and a stroke, Oyama also revealed in 2015 that she was suffering from dementia.