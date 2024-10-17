New movies out this week: Oct 17-23

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Smile 2

Directed by Parker Finn.

Who’s in it?

Kyle Gallner, Ray Nicholson and Naomi Scott.

What’s it about?

About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her past.

Why watch it?

Kyle Gallner is the only actor to reprise his role from the first film so far.

Woman Of The Hour

Directed by Anna Kendrick.

Who’s in it?

Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale.

What’s it about?

Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman looking for a suitor on a hit 70s TV show, chooses charming bachelor Rodney Alcala, unaware that, behind the man's gentle facade, he hides a deadly secret.

Why watch it?

Based on events that took place in 1978, a serial killer appeared on live TV as a bachelor on “The Dating Game”. The only people who suspected were the women he pursued.

The Wild Robot

Directed by Chris Sanders.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor.

What’s it about?

After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island's animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose.

Why watch it?

According to author Peter Brown, the inspiration for “The Wild Robot” came from a sketch he did of a robot in a tree. He then asked the question "What would an intelligent robot do in the wilderness?”

Babymetal: Legend 43 - The Movie

Directed by Hiroya Brian Nakano.

Who’s in it?

Moa Kikuchi, Suzuka Nakamoto and Momoko Okazaki.

What’s it about?

Japanese metal band Babymetal's concert film, which took place in Okinawa, as a finale of their Babymetal World Tour on March 24.

Why watch it?

The number 43 is derived from Shisa (which can be pronounced the same as 4-3 in Japanese), a divine creature in the myth of Okinawa where the concert took place. Shisa, also known as shi shi dog, looks like a mix of a dog and lion. Shisa statue usually sits in front of a building, guarding the place from disaster, villainous souls and so on. There is a huge Shisa head in the back of the stage at the end of runway.

Canary Black

Directed by Pierre Morel.

Who’s in it?

Kate Beckinsale, Ray Stevenson and Rupert Friend.

What’s it about?

It follows Avery Graves as she is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband.

Why watch it?

The film was shot in Croatia.