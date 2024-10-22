A journey of emotions

Kantapon Metheekul is known for "Teleport Art", his street art in New York. Kantapon, better known as Gongkan, has been absent from exhibiting in Thailand for three years as he was focusing on international solo exhibitions. In the past years, he has developed his work beyond his early creations and currently his paintings can sell for 1 million baht.

Despite his success as an artist, Kantapon experienced emotional struggles and that inspired him to create the exhibition "No Heart Here", which showcased in China. As Kantapon felt connected to the concept "No Heart Here", he decided that a single exhibition was insufficient to express what he wanted to communicate. Therefore, he chose to further develop the series and showcase it in Bangkok.

While many people say "follow your heart", Kantapon thinks doing so can lead to either immense suffering or immense joy.

"Follow your heart is making a decision. Therefore we may have high expectations about it or we may be emotionally attached to it. 'No Heart Here' is a way to distance ourselves and rediscover the reality of nature and that things come and go. Happiness and sorrow are temporary; we cannot be attached to them. Therefore, 'No Heart Here' is like a rediscovery and acceptance of ourselves. We don't have to label ourselves as bad or good, we just have to be realistic," explained Kantapon.

"No Heart Here" is divided into four sections: Maze Of Dreams; After The Rain; Painting Room; and Let It Go. Visitors should start from the half sculpture of a boy without a heart called Heartless Boy whose images appear on paintings and sculptures.

Maze Of Dreams is Kantapon's first attempt at installation art. It is a labyrinth of memories inspired by the chaos in his mind. Thus, it features many rooms which depict diverse things. Many visitors spend a lot of time taking photos and playing around in this section.

"Maze Of Dreams depicts what is in my mind as material objects. A maze is something that is difficult to come out of. The exhibition showcases that many things are going on in my mind. Things from the past, present and future are messed up," said Kantapon.

The After The Rain section.

In Maze Of Dreams, there is a mannequin wearing a school uniform and sitting at a school desk with homework on it. This installation represents the difficulties of a student's life. Another room displays a red slide that visitors can play with.

Another installation represents an eating space which features a single black chair and a black table with a strawberry cake on it. Behind the table, a mirror extends through the floor to the ceiling. If a visitor sits on the chair, they can see their reflection. It is like the life of city people who dine alone.

In the restroom, the walls are filled with graffiti. Visitors are welcome to draw or write anything to express themselves. In the space, a claw machine is full of white fluffy objects with the word "chance" written on them. Kantapon explained that this was inspired by his ambition.

"It is great to search for opportunity and improve ourselves, but it is not healthy if this kind of idea comes up while we are asleep. It happened to me and I later realised that it was useless," said Kantapon.

After The Rain is a dark section with a Heartless Boy sculpture lying down on a platform. The section is filled with transparent objects that look like rain. Behind the sculpture, there is a rainbow. After The Rain represents the concept that there is always light at the end of tunnel.

A Heartless Boy sculpture.

Painting Room is another highlight and showcases Kantapon's new paintings. In the middle of the room, sketches and other works are on display.

"Painting Room is the result of my personal exploration. For example, the painting No Heart Here is a direct interpretation, so it portrays a person with a black hole where his heart is supposed to be. Other pieces convey the theme of separation and self-acceptance. Self-acceptance comes from the idea that although I am not good enough, I am what I am. Some concepts are similar to paintings displayed in China, but every piece is an original creation," he explained.

Let It Go, the final section, showcases a Heartless Boy standing on a platform in the middle of the room surrounded by blue walls and artificial grass on the floor. It is like visitors are standing on a green lawn and viewing a blue sky. A red balloon with the word "ego" is floating above the Heartless Boy.

"Let It Go was the first painting I drew for 'No Heart Here' in China. It depicts the Heartless Boy holding a red balloon with the word 'ego'. I felt that the more I grew up, the more I kept everything to myself. I used to not be an egotistical person, but many things have made me more egoistic. I eventually had to talk to myself because I don't like this side of me," said Kantapon.

"At Let It Go, visitors can write what they want to let go on a red balloon. It is like a symbol and a promise to themselves that they will release it."

Maze Of Dreams.

Kantapon confessed his interest in self-discovery and self-acceptance because he had low self-esteem, which prevented him from loving and being proud of himself. He said that his worth depended on other people, but "No Heart Here" has helped him to heal.

"I hadn't asked myself for a long time how I was doing. I was focused on looking for external things to make me happy. In fact, if I can accept myself and be happy with who I am, I don't need anyone to tell me that I've been accepted."

When asked how he felt after learning one of his paintings had sold for 1 million baht, Kantapon said he was surprised. However, he believes that it is a part of the art business, which is not his responsibility. He also believes that it is a certain level of success, and he still wants to improve and grow.

Kantapon hopes that Thai viewers will come to his exhibition.

"Thailand is my country, so I want everyone to explore this exhibition. It has been three years since I held an exhibition here. I really put my heart and soul into it. If anyone is available, I hope they can visit the exhibition."

Kantapon's claw machine installation.

No Heart Here (Self Reflection).