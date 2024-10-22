Lisa 'in talks' for New Year Countdown

The private sector is in talks with Lalisa Manoban, globally known as Lisa from the Korean popular (K-pop) music group Blackpink, to see if she would perform at the New Year's Countdown event in Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

Following a cabinet meeting, Ms Paetongtarn told the media that the plan is entirely being handled by the private sector. The exact details of the event are still unknown, and she expressed uncertainty about whether Lisa would agree to participate.

Although the news is not directly related to the government, the prime minister said that she is excited about the possibility of having Lisa perform at the year-end event, as Lisa is Thai and admired by people all over the world.