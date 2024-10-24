New movies out this week: Oct 24-30

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Dangerous Boys 2

Directed by Poj Arnon.

Who’s in it?

Kunatip "Nick" Pinpradab, Siraphop "Net" Manithikhun, Napakawat "Santa" or " Ta" Ketreekorn and Peerapat "Jam" Jarutasroj.

What’s it about?

Ten years after the death of Mee, his younger brothers turn bad. After returning from France, Peng has conflicts with the hot-blooded teenage students of Wutthipratippanya and Thepprasan schools.

Why watch it?

If you've watched the first one, it seems only right to watch the second.

Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant (Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person)

Directed by Ariane Louis-Seize.

Who’s in it?

Sara Montpetit, Félix-Antoine Bénard and Steve Laplante.

What’s it about?

A young woman vampire is unable to kill to meet her need for blood, but may have found a solution in a young man with suicidal tendencies.

Why watch it?

Sasha's favorite song is Emotions by Brenda Lee.

Venom: The Last Dance

Directed by Kelly Marcel.

Who’s in it?

Juno Temple, Tom Hardy and Alanna Ubach.

What’s it about?

Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Why watch it?

For the incredibly hot Mr Hardy.

Aedosiui Salangbeob (Love In The Big City)

Directed by Eoni.

Who’s in it?

Salim Benoit, Kim Go-eun and Steve Sang-Hyun Noh.

What’s it about?

Misunderstood as more than friends, roommates Jae-hee and Heung-soo navigate the complexities of modern romance in Seoul's big city.

Why watch it?

An audacious tale of two roommates, one a gay man and another a straight woman.