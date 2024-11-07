New movies out this week: Nov 7-13

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Red One

Directed by Jake Kasdan.

Who’s in it?

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Lucy Liu.

What’s it about?

After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

Why watch it?

Christmas can never come too early. Originally a Prime Video original, but got changed to cinematic release instead.

Parade, speed, run, go

Directed by Ploy Phuengphong.

Who’s in it?

Martin Willer, Pichet Kongkan, Dao Ban Don, Nong Mai Muang Chum Phae and Ae Pochana.

What’s it about?

The era has changed, the art of music and local folk traditions have begun to fade away, including Morlam. The old generation of artists are gradually forgotten and disappearing. Father Khru Dao has an idea to preserve Morlam songs. He sends news to his students that they must band together to build a parade car, compose songs to fit the current era and create new artists to sing songs in the same era.

Why watch it?

The race to save Morlam.

The Silent Hour

Directed by Brad Anderson.

Who’s in it?

Joel Kinnaman, Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer.

What’s it about?

A detective with hearing loss and a deaf witness to a murder must lean on each other to outsmart killers they can't hear coming when cornered in an abandoned apartment block.

Why watch it?

To watch someone learn more than rudimentary signing in 11 months.

Endpresso

Directed by Puttipong Promsaka Na Sakolnakorn.

Who’s in it?

New Thitipoom Techa-apaikhun, Kimmon Warodom Khemmonta, Zani Nipaporn Thititanakarn, Bookko Thanatchaphan Buranachiwawilai, Namtan Chalita Suansane and Ratree Wittawat.

What’s it about?

A workaholic girl who loves to live in her own head, until she became a coffee addict who thinks too much.

Why watch it?

The journey of the heart begins when one party searches for the meaning of the word "love", while the other party searches for a relationship to complete the word "love".

Ikoku Nikki (Worlds Apart)

Directed by Natsuki Seta.

Who’s in it?

Yui Aragaki, Ikoi Hayase and Kôji Seto.

What’s it about?

Makio Kodai, a shy 35-year-old novelist, takes in her 15-year-old niece Asa Takumi after Asa's parents die in a car accident. Despite Makio's difficulties with relationships, she and Asa begin living together, forming a bond.

Why watch it?

Based on manga series Ikoku Nikki by Tomoko Yamashita (first published June 8, 2017 in magazine Feel Young).

Terrifier 3

Directed by Damien Leone.

Who’s in it?

Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton and Antonella Rose.

What’s it about?

Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Why watch it?

Director Leone said that several big studios showed interest in financing the movie based on the unexpected success of Terrifier 2 (2022), even without a full script, but he turned them all down because he is certain that they would never let him film the opening scene alone, which he describes as "very controversial".

Boku no Hîrô Akademia za Mûbî Yuâ Nekusuto (My Hero Academia You're Next)

Directed by Tensai Okamura.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Van Barr Jr., Nasim Benelkour and Gerard Caster.

What’s it about?

Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organisation under his control, the Gollini Family.

Why watch it?

Director Okamura's first feature film in 20 years, since “Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash In The Land Of Snow” (2004).

The Circle Of Death

Directed by Tsedenbal Tserendorj.

Who’s in it?

Sukee Ariunbyamba and Sengee Udval.

What’s it about?

Separated by a tragic family event, siblings Tumur and Jargal reunite when their father is released from prison, bringing painful memories back to the surface. Following an unknown sacrifice by their father, Tumur is haunted by dark nightmares and a family curse rooted in an ancient accident, which nearly costs him his life. After surgery in Thailand, they travel back to Mongolia to confront the past and break the curse before it claims more lives. But even as they seek answers, the haunting visions persist, leaving them uncertain whether the curse can truly be escaped.

Why watch it?

A Mongolian horror film.