Quincy Jones, the legendary record producer, composer, and arranger whose transformative influence on American music spanned more than seven decades, has passed away at 91. His publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed that Jones died peacefully at his Bel Air home due to complications from pneumonia.

Jones' career was a tapestry of extraordinary achievements that defied musical boundaries and redefined popular culture. Known widely for producing Michael Jackson's landmark albums like Off The Wall, Thriller and Bad, Jones helped shape Jackson's transformation from a former child star to the global icon known as the King of Pop.

On hits like Billie Jean, Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough and Beat It, Jones crafted a sound that fused disco, funk, pop and rock with Jackson's unique style, creating music that resonated across continents.

But Jones' contributions went far beyond his work with Jackson. He played an integral role in American jazz and pop music, collaborating with legends like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles. Starting as a young trumpeter in Lionel Hampton's band, he evolved into an innovative arranger and bandleader, orchestrating music for Count Basie and touring with Dizzy Gillespie. He was equally renowned for his contributions to film, scoring memorable soundtracks for movies such as The Pawnbroker and In The Heat Of The Night and becoming one of Hollywood's first black composers.

In 1985, Jones produced We Are The World, the iconic charity single co-written by Jackson and Lionel Richie to raise funds for famine relief in Africa. Featuring a constellation of pop stars, the song became a global anthem of compassion and solidarity.

Jones' legacy includes not only his pioneering music but also his championing of black artistry in an era of segregation. In 2013, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognised him as a "Jack of All Trades", noting that he "excelled at every role he took on". His innovative spirit continued well into his later years, founding Qwest TV in 2017 as an on-demand platform celebrating diverse musical genres.

Born on March 14, 1933, in Chicago, Quincy Delight Jones Jr rose from a challenging childhood to become one of the world's most honoured musicians, winning 28 Grammy Awards and inspiring generations with his boundless creativity and vision. He is survived by his seven children, including actress Rashida Jones.