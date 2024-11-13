Moo Deng song ready to top the charts

The world’s most famous baby hippo is ready to conquer the music world with the release of her first song, Moodeng Moodeng — in four languages to delight global fans.

The song made its debut on Wednesday on the GMM Sauce YouTube channel, the short-form video platform of GMM Music, Thailand’s largest music company.

Composed in Thai by the famous producer Muanpetch Ammara, Moodeng Moodeng has also been translated into English, Chinese and Japanese. The uptempo 50-second tune is as bouncy as its little namesake at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, with lyrics guaranteed to stick in listeners’ heads:

Moodeng Moodeng deng deng deng.

Moodeng Moodeng Boing Boing.

Mummy mummy play with me,

Please mummy come play with me,

Bounce with me mum,

Are you ready?

Hip-hip hooray!

Attaporn Sriheran, director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, expressed his delight with the outcome of the collaboration with GMM, which captures Moo Deng's cuteness through music, bringing joy to fans.

“Beyond the joy people get from the music, we hope that this project will draw more visitors to Thailand’s zoos to give them awareness about the conservation of wildlife,” he said.

The concept of the project was to create catchy songs that people can sing along to, and that can be used for social-media content, said Jamorn Jirapaet, deputy director of GMM Music Creator.

Fans can now view all four versions of Moodeng Moodeng on YouTube and listen on the streaming platforms Joox, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store and Plern.

And there’s more to come — the song Moodeng Little Hippo will be released next week.

Free downloads are also available for ringtones and ringback tones for AIS and True customers and via Line Melody for Line users.