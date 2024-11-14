Photo exhibition captures the essence of change

Scientific theories are integrated with art during "Transformation Theory", which is running at West Eden Gallery until Dec 22.

This is a photography exhibition by Sirawit Kuwawattananont, an artist and physics tutor whose photographic style displays the unique characteristics of emotion and memory, reflected through soft light, colour and atmosphere that evokes a sense of nostalgia.

He took inspiration from two places, Chiang Mai and Bangkok, which represent those who strive to hold on to the once-beautiful past and those who seek to move towards a better future. This is depicted through the reconstruction of fragmented photographs.

The exhibition's title is inspired by Information Theory and the second law of thermodynamics, which explains that the understanding of information about various matters in the future tends to become more complex over time.

Similarly, the future of both Chiang Mai and Bangkok remains unpredictable, despite human efforts to shape it. This raises the question of whether human development can actually lead us to the ideals we have dreamed of.

Among the highlights of the show are Scala 2 and Kad Suan Kaew 2, for which the artist presents photographs in illuminated light boxes. Additionally, Kad Suan Kaew 1 features a creative use of double exposure, with the images printed onto a Rubik's cube, offering a new style of storytelling.

West Eden Gallery is on Sukhumvit 31 and opens Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 6pm.