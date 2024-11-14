New movies out this week: Nov 14-20

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Gladiator II

Directed by Sir Ridley Scott.

Who’s in it?

Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, Djimon Hounsou and Sir Derek Jacobi.

What’s it about?

After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Why watch it?

It was reported that Timothée Chalamet, Miles Teller, Austin Butler, Richard Madden and Paul Mescal met or auditioned for Sir Ridley Scott. Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou and Sir Derek Jacobi are the only returning cast members from the first film.

Malee

Directed by Kritidech Reumsakun.

Who’s in it?

Shivam Pava, Phongnirun Kantachinda, Nantnapat Radissirijiradet, Teerapat Suwannadee and Natthaya Woha.

What’s it about?

Him, Dean, Chopper, Ken, four best friends meet again at the funeral of Dean's mother and they had to move to Dean's house in Ayutthaya to help Dean with his things as Dean intends to sell the house. As soon as they moved into the house, a strange and curious phenomena began to emerge especially after “Him” accidentally puts “the sacrificial dancer Manorah's Chada” on his head. The spirit of the dancer follows Him without stopping.

Why watch it?

Classic Thai horror.

Bagman

Directed by Colm McCarthy.

Who’s in it?

Sam Claflin, Antonia Thomas and Caréll Vincent Rhoden.

What’s it about?

When a sinister threat from his childhood returns to haunt him, a father desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear. Only this time, the fight isn't for himself; it's for his family.

Why watch it?

This is the first PG-13 horror film to feature the "Lionsgate Red Gears" logo since The Possession (2012).

The Lord Of The Rings (Extended Version)

Directed by Peter Jackson.

Who’s in it?

Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood.

What’s it about?

Young hobbit Frodo Baggins, after inheriting a mysterious ring from his uncle Bilbo, must leave his home in order to keep it from falling into the hands of its evil creator. Along the way, a fellowship is formed to protect the ringbearer and make sure that the ring arrives at its final destination: Mt. Doom, the only place where it can be destroyed.

Why watch it?

The 70th anniversary of LOTR.

Fûto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shôzô (Fuuto Pl: The Portrait Of Masked Rider Skull)

Directed by Yôsuke Kabashima.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Yoshimasa Hosoya, Kôki Uchiyama and Akira Sekine.

What’s it about?

When the monster Dopants, who use the power of the Gaia Memory, begin to operate in the windy city of Fuuto, the young Shotaro becomes an assistant to the detective Narumi Soukichi and spends his days chasing after him. Shotaro, who knows nothing about Soukichi, who secretly works as Kamen Rider Skull in addition to his detective work, becomes increasingly frustrated. One day, a new request comes into the Narumi Detective Agency, leading Shotaro and his team to a fateful night.

Why watch it?

The film marks the first animated feature film in the Kamen Rider franchise..

Shawn Mendes For Friends & Family Only

Directed by Connor Brashier and Anthony Wilson.

Who’s in it?

Shawn Mendes.

What’s it about?

A live concert film that premieres globally in cinemas for one night only, the night before the album release.

Why watch it?

A limited theatrical event.

The Apprentice

Directed by Ali Abbasi.

Who’s in it?

Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Martin Donovan.

What’s it about?

The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real-estate business in 1970s and '80s New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy M. Cohn.

Why watch it?

Roger Stone, longtime associate of both Donald Trump and Roy M. Cohn, admitted that Jeremy Strong's portrayal of Cohn was "uncanny in its accuracy".

My Ex’s Wedding

Directed by Tharawimon “Sindy” Onpapliew.

Who’s in it?

Sulak Siriphutthapong, Kanchanisara Noiphan, Sekporn Suphanthanaphong and Arisa Everitt.

What’s it about?

When the groom invites his ex-girlfriend to the wedding, the ex and her new partner, who are currently having relationship issues, attend to congratulate the bride and groom. However, complications arise when old flames reignite just before the wedding day.