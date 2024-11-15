A time-travelling tale that doesn't click

The combination of a coming-of-age story and a masked serial killer is a familiar formula. But Time Cut, Netflix's latest teen slasher, attempts to elevate this well-worn genre by adding a twist of sci-fi and time travel. At first glance, this new approach is intriguing, promising a mix of Back To The Future and Scream, but does it deliver?

Time Cut tells the story of Lucy (Madison Bailey), a young woman who travels back to 2003 to save her sister, Summer (Antonia Gentry), from a masked killer. While the premise sounds fresh, it's difficult not to notice how closely it mirrors Totally Killer, a similar film that hit Prime Video last year. Ironically, Time Cut was made before Totally Killer -- it wrapped production a full year earlier -- yet it's now facing accusations of being a copycat. Timing confusion aside, the real question is whether Time Cut can stand on its own.

From the start, Time Cut invites comparisons to Totally Killer. However, it lacks the charm and depth that made Totally Killer more engaging. Whereas Totally Killer brought humour and social commentary about the 1980s, Time Cut is set in 2003 -- a period that doesn't carry the same cultural shock factor. The contrast between the early 2000s and 2024 just isn't as jarring or funny as travelling from the 2020s to the 1980s. This less-pronounced generational gap is only the first of many missed opportunities as the film struggles to capture a specific style or tone.

Unlike Totally Killer, which leaned into satire and exaggerated the absurdity of time-travel horror, Time Cut takes itself too seriously, focusing on the ethical dilemmas and potential consequences of altering the past. While this could have added depth, the questions it raises feel poorly developed and lack any real intrigue. For almost half the film, we're left with high school girls chatting about their lives with little action or suspense. Lucy's interactions with her sister and her hesitancy about whether to save her lack emotional punch. This story, which could have been both heartwarming and thrilling, instead feels bland and unfocused.

The pacing doesn't help matters either. The first 45 minutes drag, bogged down by lifeless dialogue and clichéd character development. Lucy's family dynamic, for example, is strained but uninteresting; her achievement of landing a Nasa internship is brushed off, a choice that felt out of place and hinted at the generally weak scriptwriting. The characters are one-dimensional and lack the wit or complexity needed to make the audience care. In moments where the plot could dive into the nuances of the "butterfly effect", the execution falls flat, leaving the viewer frustrated rather than engaged.

Adding to the disappointment is the film's lack of stylistic flair. The slasher elements are surprisingly underplayed. It takes nearly an hour for the horror to kick in, and even then, it fails to deliver the thrills one would expect from a movie in this genre. The killer, known as the "Sweet Slasher", is neither menacing nor memorable. His mask and costume look cheaply made, like something picked up off a discount store shelf, which undermines any potential for fear or suspense. The kills, too, are lacklustre, often happening off-screen, with minimal gore or creativity. For a slasher film, Time Cut seems strangely reluctant to embrace the brutal, visceral side of horror that fans crave.

Compared to Totally Killer, which played cleverly with cultural contrasts, Time Cut has little to offer in the way of nostalgia or humour. The early 2000s setting is barely acknowledged beyond a few pop songs, failing to immerse viewers in that era's vibe. Unlike the strong lead in Totally Killer, who brought humour and relatability to her fish-out-of-water experience, Lucy is unremarkable and often frustrating to watch. Her interactions with the past lack the humour and surprise that made Totally Killer engaging. Characters who should be questioning the impossibility of time travel accept it without much thought, further reducing the story's believability.

For a movie attempting to blend horror, sci-fi and a coming-of-age journey, Time Cut never finds its footing. The serious tone feels mismatched with the outlandish concept of a time-travelling teen slasher, and the attempts at moral and philosophical depth feel misplaced. Rather than embracing the potential for satire or dark comedy, the film settles for a slow-paced, overly serious take that loses any sense of fun.

When evaluating Time Cut as a horror film, it's clear that it's not designed for slasher fans seeking intense scares or gore. The killer's design lacks creativity, and the movie misses out on crafting memorable, suspenseful moments. The film's visuals are uninspired, and it never capitalises on the potential to use time travel for inventive kills or tense situations.

Ultimately, Time Cut is a frustratingly tame and watered-down entry into the slasher genre. Its weak script, lack of suspense, and flat characters make it feel like background noise rather than a gripping horror movie. The movie is a missed opportunity that fails to deliver chills, laughs, or any memorable moments. While its soundtrack and some of its modern touches show potential, it's overshadowed by a predictable plot and uninspired execution. For fans looking for a fresh take on slasher horror, there are better choices than Time Cut, which may be forgotten as quickly as it's watched.