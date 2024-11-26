Thai actress wins best performance at 2024 Emmy Awards

Thai actress Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying has won a Best Performance award for her leading role in “Hunger” at the 52nd International Emmy Awards 2024, held in New York City on Monday.

The film "Hunger", produced by Sound Sound Production, was released by Netflix Thailand. The story features a talented young street food cook named “Aoy”, played by Aokbab, who runs her family’s modest restaurant and pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef.

After its release in April 2023, the original Thai film was ranked among the top ten most-watched international films worldwide.

Due to her outstanding performance, the 28-year-old actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress along with three others – Andriana Barraze in "El Ultimo Vagon", Sara Giraudeau in "Everything is Fine" and Jessica Hynes in "There She Goes".

“Being nominated for the award is like a dream to me,” she wrote on her Instagram account when the nominees were announced.

Her victory marks the first time a Thai actress has won the award.

Aokbab is also a well-known model who made her cinematic debut in the film “Bad Genius” in 2017.