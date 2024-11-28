New movies out this week: Nov 28-Dec 4

New releases that hit cinema in Thailand this week.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

Directed by Peter Jackson.

Who’s in it?

Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen and Ian McKellen.

What’s it about?

Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World Of Men against Sauron's army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.

Why watch it?

Since John Rhys-Davies suffered constant rashes from wearing the Gimli make-up, the make-up department gave him the opportunity to throw his Gimli mask into the fire on his last day of pick-up photography. He didn't hesitate a moment to grab and burn it.

404 Sukeenirun... Run Run

Directed by Pichaya Jarusboonpracha.

Who’s in it?

Chantavit Dhanasevi, Kanyawee Songmuang and Pittaya Saechua.

What’s it about?

Nakrob, a young real estate swindler, discovers an abandoned hillside hotel by the beach. Seeing an opportunity, he decides to turn it into a luxury hotel scam.

Why watch it?

If only to remind yourself of the “haunted” luxury hotel up North.

Wai Nhum 2544

Directed by Puttipong “Put” Nakthong.

Who’s in it?

Nat Kitcharit, Arak Pae Amornsupasiri, Itkron "Jaii” Pungkiatrussamee, Bhumibhat “Aelm” Thavornsiri, Benjamin Joseph Varney and Todsapol “Top” Maisuk.

What’s it about?

A boy from the slums, had no choice but to endure his circumstances, feeling that he could never have the same worth as others. He accepts being bullied just to survive in society. Arrested for selling drugs, he ends up in prison and soon realises life behind bars is no different from a dumping ground for society’s rejects.

Why watch it?

To never end up in prison.

The Quintessential Quintuplets

Directed by Masato Jinbo.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Inori Minase, Ayana Taketatsu, Kana Hanazawa, Ayane Sakura and Miku Ito.

What’s it about?

The long-awaited honeymoon episode, based on an original concept by Negi Haruba and under his complete supervision, is brought to life on screen.

Why watch it?

The daily lives of Futaro and the quintuplets as adults.

Kimi No Bro (The Colours Within)

Directed by Naoko Yamada.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Sayu Suzukawa, Akari Takaishi and Taisei Kido.

What’s it about?

A girl who can see colours in people's hearts joins a band with two other people.

Why watch it?

Naoko Yamada's fifth feature-length film.

Baekhyun Lonsdaleite

Directed by Oh Yoon-dong.

Who’s in it?

Baekhyun.

What’s it about?

Starting in Seoul in March and spanning 13 cities across Asia, the tour ended with a spectacular finale, capturing unforgettable moments. Audiences can relive performances of Baekhyu’s hit songs such as “Bambi", “Candy” and “UN Village”, all delivered with stunning choreography and flawless live vocals, reigniting the excitement of the day.

Why watch it?

Exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, available only in this film, offer an intimate look into Baekhyun’s journey.

Nin Siu Yat Gei (Time Still Turns The Pages)

Directed by Yick-Him Cheuk.

Who’s in it?

Chun Yip Lo, Ronald Cheng and Hanna Chan.

What’s it about?

A schoolteacher re-lives painful childhood memories after discovering concerning information about an at-risk student.

Why watch it?

“Director Cheuk, who also wrote the screenplay, knocked it out of the park with his feature film debut.”

PREMIERES ON DEC 4

Moana 2

Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk.

What’s it about?

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced.

Why watch it?

Originally began as a television series in 2020, with plans for the series to air on Disney+. In February, the series was transformed into a cinematic sequel.