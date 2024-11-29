A disastrous reboot

It has been 25 years since the original Cruel Intentions hit theatres. The 1999 version was a massive success among teenagers, grossing US$76 million worldwide. It was also the film that catapulted British rock group The Verve to international fame with their iconic single Bitter Sweet Symphony featured on the soundtrack.

Two decades ago marked the golden era of suspenseful, erotic thrillers like Wild Things (1998), A Perfect Murder (1998), Unfaithful (2002) and countless others. Back then, Hollywood eagerly greenlit projects centred on sex and mystery. But I'm not sure if that trend has survived. Gen Z, for example, seems far less interested in sexual content. Erotic thrillers don't hold the same allure to them and they view unnecessary sexualisation as lazy storytelling and are often critical of it for being out of touch.

This begs the question if a reboot of Cruel Intentions was even necessary? After watching all eight episodes of this new Prime Video series, I can honestly say that Cruel Intentions is, indeed, as dreadful as it gets.

Sara Silva, Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess in Cruel Intentions. (Photos Courtesy of Prime Video Thailand)

This adaptation follows the lives of elite students at Manchester College, a prestigious university near Washington, DC, where reputation is everything. Fraternities and sororities are the currency of power, and two ruthless step-siblings -- Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) -- will do whatever it takes to remain at the top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. When a hazing incident threatens to unravel their carefully constructed world, they'll stop at nothing to maintain their power and prestige. Their schemes include seducing Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), the daughter of the vice-president of the United States. Along the way, hearts are broken, loyalties are tested, and secrets are unearthed in this modern royal court of Manchester College.

The series attempts to inject social justice themes -- addressing anti-bullying, anti-sorority sentiments and the #MeToo movement -- in a bid to seem relevant. However, these efforts come across as preachy, mundane and self-righteous. The setups are so predictable that I could see the outcomes from a mile away. Part of the problem is that the show hesitates to fully embrace the hedonistic, seductive decadence that made the original film so captivating. Whenever the series dips into themes of seduction, privilege and debauchery, it feels superficial -- more of a tease than a dive into forbidden allure. Shows like Elite on Netflix are far closer in spirit to the original Cruel Intentions than this adaptation.

Another glaring issue is that the series forgets it's supposed to be entertaining. Sure, we get some backstabbing and manipulation, but none of it feels smart, sharp or exciting. The actors are attractive, yes, but that only goes so far when the writing is weak. The plot is convoluted and struggles to engage the audience. The show introduces new characters and subplots that feel more like filler than substance. Worse still, the dialogue lacks wit and charm that made the original film so memorable.

Performance-wise, Zac Burgess as Lucien is sufficiently charming, holding his own in his role. Sarah Catherine Hook, as Caroline, delivers a wickedly delicious performance, making her an antagonist we can almost sympathise with. Unfortunately, Savannah Lee Smith's portrayal of Annie Grover is painfully bland as her performance lacks depth or personality. Sarah Silva, as Caroline's right-hand girl Cece Carroway, is another disappointment. Her story arc is uninspired and she has minimal impact on the plot until late revelations. For much of the show, she feels like wasted screen time.

To the show's credit, it does make some effort to highlight the contrast between innocence and corruption and the darkness beneath the glamour of the elite. The soundtrack also deserves a nod, featuring new renditions of nostalgic pop songs, including Bitter Sweet Symphony that sparked a sense of familiarity and nostalgia.

Still, I can't shake the feeling that this series might only appeal to audiences who, for some reason, idolise wealthy people who disdain the rest of us. Overall, Cruel Intentions fails to live up to the legacy of its predecessor. What could have been a compelling update of a beloved story instead ends up feeling like a missed opportunity. The series lacks the edge, wit and substance that made the original film iconic, leaving viewers like me disappointed and unengaged. As for a second season? I'm not holding my breath.