The sisterhood's rise

In a year marked by highly anticipated releases, Dune: Prophecy made a unique entry into HBO's line-up on Nov 19. Co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, this six-part prequel series peels back the layers of Frank Herbert's legendary universe to reveal the roots of one of its most enigmatic factions, the Bene Gesserit. You can watch new episodes of the series every Monday on HBO and Max.

Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise, the series centres on two Harkonnen sisters who play pivotal roles in shaping the mysterious sisterhood. In a recent roundtable interview, the showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker explained: "We are examining the early days of the sisterhood, which is the order that will eventually become the Bene Gesserit… We're going to see how they started, and also early days of the Harkonnen family."

Olivia Williams as Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen. HBO Asia

Building on Herbert's expansive mythos, Dune: Prophecy is inspired by Sisterhood Of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. In this exploration of the Bene Gesserit's formation, audiences will watch the young order's first strides towards achieving its ambitious vision for the universe.

"We're going to tell the origin story of the Bene Gesserit," Schapker said, "and introduce fans and new fans to another part of the Dune universe."

With Emily Watson and Olivia Williams starring as the formidable Harkonnen sisters Valya and Tula, Dune: Prophecy brings the family most famous for its feud with the Atreides to the fore. Schapker praises the cast's commitment to these roles, especially the powerhouse portrayals by Watson and Williams.

"Emily Watson, playing Valya Harkonnen, is a dream come true," Schapker remarked. "She is such an unbelievable legend as an actress and to have her come on board as our lead was so inspiring." The sisters' characters, complex and ambitious, are central to this narrative, highlighting both the mystique and the ruthless pragmatism that defines the Bene Gesserit.

In its storytelling approach, Prophecy echoes Denis Villeneuve's Dune films, embracing an immersive, visually rich style that promises to honour the aesthetic established on the big screen. Villeneuve's adaptations set a high bar with their atmospheric intensity and this series seeks to maintain that standard while carving its own identity.

Emily Watson as Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy. HBO Asia

"We felt the same high bar," Schapker shared, noting how Villeneuve's vision of Dune "grounded it by creating a really immersive, beautiful, elegant environment". The challenge of staying true to Herbert's world and the existing films while adding a fresh perspective is central to Prophecy's identity.

Whereas Villeneuve's films focus on the political dynamics of Arrakis, Dune: Prophecy offers a look into the religious and philosophical underpinnings that shape this future universe. Schapker hints at how the series is "set in the shadow of the Great Machine war", a critical event in Dune lore where humanity battles against artificial intelligence. The aftermath of this conflict leaves humanity wary of technology, resulting in a kind of "neo interstellar feudalism", as Schapker described it. This background provides a fresh canvas for exploring the complex relationships within and outside the sisterhood as they navigate a universe still grappling with the impact of the Great Machine war.

As Dune: Prophecy traces the Harkonnen sisters' journey to establish the Bene Gesserit, it explores themes of power, loyalty and destiny -- all within a deeply patriarchal empire. Schapker, a veteran in creating compelling female-driven stories, explains that Herbert's world uniquely positions women as powerful agents in a universe often resistant to their influence.

"Frank Herbert imagined a world where women were powerful, where they were complicated and rich characters who were driving stories," she noted, adding that this is something she's proud to bring to the screen. The series doesn't reinvent the source material but rather it highlights the depth Herbert created.

Olivia Williams as Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen. HBO Asia

"We're being very true to the source material," Schapker insisted. "It didn't feel like we were reinventing anything, as much as digging into characters that were already there in the books."

In Dune, the Bene Gesserit are masters of politics, psychology and subtle manipulation, working behind the scenes to direct the course of human history. The Harkonnen sisters, who lay the foundation for this order, become part of a rich tapestry that interweaves their personal ambitions with the long-term plans of the sisterhood. For Schapker, the goal was to capture the allure and mystery of the Bene Gesserit.

"To see an all-female organisation shaping the universe in a very mysterious way… it was great to go behind the veil, to see how they operate, and to see how they rose to power," she explained.

The series is also a collaborative project with the Frank Herbert estate, with Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson deeply involved in its development. Their expertise in Dune lore gave Schapker and her team the freedom to both draw from the existing novels and expand creatively beyond them.

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez Corrino. HBO Asia

"We were lucky to work with the estate," said Schapker. "Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson were across the scripts as we were writing them… and we rooted a lot of our story in Sisterhood Of Dune." This partnership allowed the series to maintain authenticity while exploring new angles, setting a course that balances the established lore with fresh narrative directions.

In a cast featuring seasoned actors like Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino and Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Dune: Prophecy brings together a strong ensemble to embody this era of intrigue, ideology, and shifting power.

Schapker emphasised that each character plays an integral part in the story's complex web, saying: "We really approached each part like it was important and it mattered… because I think that's part of what makes Dune special, is the scope of the world and the scope of the characters."

Chris Mason, centre, as Keiran Atreides. HBO Asia

While it's a prequel to Villeneuve's film series, Dune: Prophecy stands out as a singular exploration of Herbert's universe, immersing viewers in the lives of women who have both personal stakes and an unwavering commitment to a grand design that will ultimately shape the future. Schapker's direction and enthusiasm bring a reverence for the original works while presenting the Bene Gesserit as a driving force, not a supporting role, in this vast interstellar saga.

As she explained: "The Bene Gesserit is a group where I never met a Dune fan who didn't want to know more about them… and so that was incredibly exciting to me as a writer and a creator."