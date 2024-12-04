Step into the future on Dec 4

What happens if technology disrupts morality and traditional Thai customs? Discover the answers in “Tomorrow And I”, which premiers on Netflix on Dec 4 is an anthology series that takes viewers on a journey through a futuristic Thailand where technology has become an inescapable part of daily life.

The series explores a reimagined Thailand across four distinct episodes, each exploring pressing issues that stretch the imagination.

For more than three years, director Paween Purijitpanya, renowned for his futuristic sci-fi works in Thailand, and his production team meticulously crafted the series. “Each topic is thought-provoking and philosophical. With an anthology format, we can explore and question each issue more deeply. It’s like giving audiences the experience of watching four different movies,” he says of the four-episode series.

The series employs challenging filming techniques, requiring meticulous attention to detail at every step to achieve the intended futuristic vision. “It was challenging because everything had to be newly created — the appearance of the city, clothing, technology and the shape of various devices,” Paween reflects. In the end, these elements were essential for building a realistic world and helped the actors understand their characters better.

• Bringing your loved ones back from the dead.

Imagine a future where innovation has reached its peak, testing the boundaries of life and death. In this world, the cycle of birth, death, and being reborn may become an everyday reality through the technology of cloning.

Begin your journey with Black Sheep, an intense drama featuring Pakorn “Boy” Chatborrirak, Waruntorn “Ink” Paonil and Treechada “Poyd” Hongsyok.

When a Thai astronaut’s life is tragically cut short in an accident, extraordinary efforts are made to bring her back through cloning. The premiere episode prompts viewers to question their beliefs about Karma and the moral implications of altering fate.

• Welcome to a place where technology meets intimacy.

Have you ever felt that your partner couldn't quite meet your desires, or felt uncertain because you're still new to relationships? What if there's a city where technology might provide the solution? Enter a world where intelligent sex robots are designed to cater to every emotional and physical need.

In Paradistopia, a paradise on Earth that challenges society’s taboos. In the episode, all sexual desires are fulfilled by intelligent sex robots trained by national-level sex experts, starring Violette Wautier and Timethai.

• What if a techno-monk joined the Buddha and the dharma in the triple gem, replacing the Sangha?

Imagine artificial intelligence continuing ancient teachings preserved and upheld for over 2,500 years, revolutionising Buddhism. Could this challenge traditional faith, or signal the end of the monastic order?

Buddha Data tackles a topic deeply rooted in Thai society: religion. When ancient beliefs accumulated over thousands of years collide with futuristic artificial intelligence, can traditional ways coexist with advanced technology? Explore this modern reinterpretation with Ray Macdonald, Aelm Thavornsiri and Pongsatorn Jongwilas.

• If an entire city were submerged underwater after years of relentless rainfall, how would humanity survive?

Would people fall into despair as the waters rose, or would they have to rely on “octopuses", potentially the last hope for survival? When this moment arrives, everyone will face a crisis beyond our species' abilities.

Closing the series is Octopus Girl, which is set in a world facing unending rains — a consequence of the global warming crisis. The story follows two young best friends living in a neglected slum in a country where those in power prioritise personal gain over public welfare. As a waterborne pandemic ravages their community, how will they survive? Wade through the waters with Chananticha “Tangkwa” Chaipa, Wanichaya “Minna” Pornpanarittichai, and Thongchai “Pingpong" Thongkuntom.

“Beyond just entertainment, I hope each episode prompts the audience to reflect on what the best answer is for each situation,” Wautier says. “This exploration could lead us to broader perspectives, even beyond what unfolds in the series.”

Unveil the future in Tomorrow And I, the series that will spark imagination and challenge perceptions of a world where technology seamlessly integrates into every facet of life. Premieres on Netflix on Dec 4.