Singer, national artist Santi Lunpae dies, aged 88
PUBLISHED : 10 Dec 2024 at 15:57

WRITER: Online Reporters

Santi Lunpae passed away at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok on Tuesday. (File photo)
Sub-Lt Santi Lunpae, a national artist in the field of performing arts, died of old age early Tuesday at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok. He was 88.

The renowned singer, originally named Paisan Lunpae, was born in Bangkok on June 22, 1936, and gained fame as a singer with the Royal Thai Army Band.

He was known for his powerful voice and contributions to patriotic songs, such as "The Highest Dream," "Soldiers of King Narai," "Born Thai, Die for Thailand," "Deadwood," and "To the Brave Soldiers on the Battlefield."

He was declared a national artist in the field of performing arts (international music and singing) in 2015 by the National Culture Commission.

In his later years, Sub-Lt Santi taught classical vocal music and served as an advisor to the Dean of the College of Music, Mahidol University.

As a national artist, Sub-Lt Santi's family is entitled to a 20,000-baht death benefit, funeral expenses of 3,000 baht and expenses for publishing his works not exceeding 150,000 baht.

