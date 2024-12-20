Brazil bar gets 24K Magic moment with Bruno Mars visit

BELO HORIZONTE — Lacador, a small bar in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, has got its uptown funk on following a surprise visit by US pop hitmaker Bruno Mars.

"Bruno was here!" reads a proud sign in front of the modest establishment, which has turned Mars's November drop-in into a lucrative tourist draw.

Certainly, for the bar's owner, Ronaldo Teixeira, the unexpected appearance of the multi-Grammy-award winner on November 5 was something he will never forget.

"It was a Tuesday morning and we were at the door, just talking with friends, when a dark car pulled up and three big guys got out," Teixeira, 62, told AFP.

"They asked if I had beer... and that's when Bruno then walked into my place," he said.

"The only thing Bruno said when he sat down, in rough Portuguese, was 'Call over the boys'."

The owner did not hesitate.

"I shouted to everyone, 'Come here guys! He's calling people in for a picture.' Then people arrived, we sat in the entrance and he started dancing in that way he has, so cool... It was sensational."

Mars later highlighted his bar visit on social media, quickly lending fame to Lacador (which is pronounced "lass-a-door" and means "lassoer" -- someone who throws a lasso), and to its owner.

"It's as if I'm a pop star... this place has become a tourist spot, with new people always coming in, including from other cities, people of all ages who are fans of Bruno," said Teixeira.

Untouched beer

Even though Mars's entourage was thirsty, the 39-year-old singer himself did not open the can of beer he was served -- and which now has pride of place in the bar, as a memento of the momentous occasion.

On top of the booming trade, the bar has also had a makeover, with the company behind the beer's label capitalizing on the Mars aura by paying for a renovation.

The once nondescript bar now boasts a new refrigerator, tables and chairs, and a poster -- all of them printed with the likeness of Mars. There is also a large framed photo of Teixeira with the singer on the wall.

The American artist already has a history with Brazil, having performed there on tour four times -- the last in November, when he made his Belo Horizonte stop, in a venue just five kilometers (three miles) from the bar.

In some of his shows, he spoke a little Portuguese, and on his last tour Mars was presented with an honorary Brazilian taxpayer's identity card in his name.

A Belo Horizonte bricklayer who lives next door to Lacador, Adilson Machado, said he was among those who met the star.

"When they said that 'Bruninho' ("little Bruno" as Mars is affectionately called in Brazil) was here, I shook his hand and he greeted everyone. He is a very humble person," he said.

Raphaela Resende, a social projects analyst living in the city, said: "It's great that an international celebrity has chosen a street that is not so well-known or central to have a beer."

Teixeira himself has adopted his body language to match the local legend growing up around his bar.

"Now, whenever I celebrate, it will be with 'Bruninho's' signature move, pointing to the sky -- to thank God for bringing him to my doorstep."