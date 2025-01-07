Artist explores the limits of perception

Art viewers are invited to delve into the imperfections and limitations of human perception during "400-700 Nanometers", which is running at 333Gallery until Jan 26.

The exhibition's title refers to the wavelength range of visible light, a narrow segment within the vast electromagnetic spectrum. Other familiar yet invisible wavelengths include X-rays, UV rays, microwaves and radio waves. This limited perception underscores the inherent constraints of human understanding and existence.

Through his monochromatic paintings, Aphisit Sidsunthia, aka Aphist Sid, reflects on these limitations, emphasising ambiguity, imperfection and the infinite nature of humanity.

By minimising the use of colour, the artist distances himself from conventional colour theory, embracing the notion that some colours do not naturally exist in the light spectrum. Living with colour blindness, he incorporates his personal inability to perceive certain colours into his art.

This monochromatic approach sharpens other visual elements, allowing for a deeper sensory engagement. Black and white imagery evokes an otherworldly dimension akin to the infinite darkness of space, a realm beyond human comprehension.

Shapes resembling voids in his works transcend emptiness, transforming into layered forms or dimensions. These elements reconstruct weights and depths, challenging the flatness typical of paintings.

Aphist's works encourage viewers to question what they see and perceive as truth, as well as humanity's desire to fill its inherent voids. The concept of completeness, he suggests, is a fallacy. Identity and existence are fluid, infinite, and ever-changing, perpetually in a state of becoming.

333Gallery is located at Warehouse 30, Charoen Krung 30, and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 6pm.