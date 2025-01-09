New movies out this week: Jan 9-15
New movies out this week: Jan 9-15

'Baridegi: The Abandoned Girl' features real-life Korean shamans and an on-set possession

PUBLISHED : 9 Jan 2025 at 16:10

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

San-Sa-Nan-Phun-Sun-Su

Directed by Ping Lampraploeng.

Who’s in it?

Jirayu “Kao” La-ongmanee, Sananthachat “Fon” Thanapatpisal, Suphatat “ Artai” Opas and Chinwut “Chin” Indracusin.

What’s it about?

The story of a down-and-out boxer whose future is about to end because of his friends' good intentions, until the boxing industry turns its back on him, so he goes back to live with his mother in the province. Many things happen until he sees death as a warning, causing him to return to find the legendary boxing teacher. And finally, he gets what he has dreamed of, plus another wife...

Why watch it?

A New Year's comedy movie.

House Of Sayuri

Directed by Kôji Shiraishi.

Who’s in it?

Kitarô, Fusako Urabe and Zen Kajihara.

What’s it about?

A family moves into a house, but discovers that it is haunted by a murdered girl.

Why watch it? 

A Japanese horror film that truly gets under your skin.

Memoir Of A Snail

Directed by Adam Elliot. 

Who’s in it?

Jacki Weaver, Sarah Snook and Charlotte Belsey.

What’s it about?

A bittersweet memoir of a melancholic woman called Grace Pudel — a hoarder of snails, romance novels and guinea pigs.

Why watch it?

The reason for Adam Elliot's films lack of traditional dialogue is because of the films low budget requiring to lip sync the dialogue.

Baridegi: The Abandoned Girl

Directed by Lee Se-won. 

Who’s in it? 

Kong Jeong-hwan and Ji. 

What’s it about? 

A shaman vows a revenge against a powerful man who killed his family — by bringing the dead back to this world.

Why watch it? 

The film features real-life Korean shamans and during the filming, one of them was possessed.

Hidden Face

Directed by Kim Dae-woo.

Who’s in it?

Park Ji-hyun, Park Ji-young and Song Seung-heon.

What’s it about?

Seong-jin, a conductor, and Su-yeon, a cellist, are engaged. Su-yeon disappears, leaving a video. Mi-joo replaces Su-yeon and develops a secret relationship with Seong-jin. They feel watched as their bond deepens.

Why watch it?

The film became the first Korean R-rated film to surpass 1 million viewers during Korean theatrical release since 2019.

TRENDING