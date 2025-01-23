Enter 'The Golden Chamber' at Central Chidlom
Jahan Loh's CNY exhibition is on view until Jan 31

PUBLISHED : 23 Jan 2025 at 17:44

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

Central Chidlom is hosting "Chok Dee: Enter The Golden Chamber," a Lunar New Year-themed installation created in collaboration with Singapore-based contemporary pop artist Jahan Loh.

His piece de resistance at Central Childom is a radiant golden chamber filled with inflatable replicas of sycee, Chinese golden ingots used as currency during Imperial China, that symbolises prosperity and good fortune. Visitors can play with these golden ingots in a similar way that Scrooge McDuck dives into his vault of gold. These ingots are complemented by dynamic golden light projected across large screens and carefully curated soundscapes. 

Besides material wealth, the installation also explores the true essence of prosperity in Chinese culture — a harmonious blend of physical and mental well-being, social prosperity and favourable destiny. 

Merch designed by him with a nod to Chinese New Year and Thai-style fortune like the Chok Dee T-shirt, Stash x Jahan x ACU T-shirt, Sacoche bag, mobile phone cases, ACU x NDPD x Carnival sneakers, inflatable gold ingots and posters are on sale. 

The Golden Chamber is on view at the Residence Space, 1st floor, Central Chidlom, until Jan 31. 

TRENDING