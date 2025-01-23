Enter 'The Golden Chamber' at Central Chidlom

Central Chidlom is hosting "Chok Dee: Enter The Golden Chamber," a Lunar New Year-themed installation created in collaboration with Singapore-based contemporary pop artist Jahan Loh.
Jahan Loh's CNY exhibition is on view until Jan 31
PUBLISHED : 23 Jan 2025 at 17:44
NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru
WRITER: Pornchai Sereemongkonpol
