HBO renews ‘The White Lotus’ for season 4

The Emmy-winning HBO Original series “The White Lotus”, from Mike White, has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of the season three debut.

The eight-episode third season of the series debuts on Feb 17 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Season three stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast includes Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly and Shalini Peiris.

The first instalment, which premiered in July 2021, was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, the most wins of any program that year including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second instalment, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and five wins.