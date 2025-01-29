New releases for your streaming pleasure: Jan 29-Feb 4

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!
APPLE TV+
Mythic Quest: Season 4
Premieres on Jan 29
A team of dysfunctional game developers has come together to produce a popular MMORPG. Season 4 finds two characters back at the studio, and they'll have to deal with some major issues facing the game. Players are leaving in droves, and a major movie deal has fallen through. So, the next expansion may be the game's last if it's not successful.
NETFLIX
The Recruit: Season 2
Premieres on Jan 30
A new graymail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to leak U.S. secrets unless the CIA assists him on a dangerous personal mission.
PRIME VIDEO
You’re Cordially Invited
Premieres on Jan 30
When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters. In a hilarious battle of determination and grit, the father of the bride and sister of the other bride chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.