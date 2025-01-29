New releases for your streaming pleasure: Jan 29-Feb 4
New releases for your streaming pleasure: Jan 29-Feb 4

3 new titles from Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video

PUBLISHED : 29 Jan 2025 at 14:21

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Mythic Quest: Season 4

Premieres on Jan 29

A team of dysfunctional game developers has come together to produce a popular MMORPG. Season 4 finds two characters back at the studio, and they'll have to deal with some major issues facing the game. Players are leaving in droves, and a major movie deal has fallen through. So, the next expansion may be the game's last if it's not successful.

NETFLIX

The Recruit: Season 2

Premieres on Jan 30

A new graymail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to leak U.S. secrets unless the CIA assists him on a dangerous personal mission.

PRIME VIDEO 

You’re Cordially Invited

Premieres on Jan 30

When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters. In a hilarious battle of determination and grit, the father of the bride and sister of the other bride chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.

