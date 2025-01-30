Noël Coward play once more gets Thai twist

RCB Experimental Art Lab and Nuni Productions are staging Private Lives, a witty and chaotic ode to love's irresistible drama, at RCB Forum, 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, every Saturday and Sunday from this Saturday to Feb 16. The showtime is 2pm, plus a 6.30pm show on Saturdays and a special show on Valentine's Day at 6.30pm.

The play chronicles the escapades of a former married couple who abandon their respective new spouses mid-honeymoon to rekindle their own fiery romance.

The chaos begins when they cross paths at a hotel in Japan, each accompanied by their new partner. As sparks from the old flame reignite, their current flames are far from ready to be extinguished, leading to a whirlwind of conflict, passion and hilarity.

The production reimagines Noël Coward's classic 1929 play of the same name, a landmark of 20th century theatre that premiered 95 years ago in the UK. Over the decades, Private Lives has been revived numerous times on both the West End and Broadway.

In Thailand, the play was previously staged at the Montien Thong Theatre under the title Somros Pra-Paeng, directed by Marut Sarohwat and starring a stellar cast, leaving a lasting impression on audiences with its timeless humour and sharp wit.

This year, the play returns to the Thai stage in a fresh adaptation once again with the script translated and reimagined by Cholatep Nabangchang and masterfully rewritten and directed by Damkerng Thitapiyasak, a celebrated Silpathorn Award-winning artist in performing arts. He will bring this classic to life with a contemporary twist, assembling an ensemble of Thailand's most accomplished stage actors for an unmissable theatrical showdown. They include Pawit Mahasarinand, Pattarasuda Anuman Rajadhon, Chawitkan Vorarojyothin and Rastprapa Wisuma.