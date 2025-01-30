New movies out this week: Jan 30-Feb 5

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

A Real Pain

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

Who’s in it?

Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova.

What’s it about?

Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Why watch it?

When Benji and David visit their grandmother's home in Poland, the location is where Eisenberg's real-life ancestors settled in diaspora. The first time a narrative feature has been allowed to shoot on location at an actual concentration camp.

The CEO

Directed by A Natthaphong Wongkaweepairod

Who’s in it?

Sunny Wannarat Wattadalimma and Pim Latthgarmon Pinrojkeerathi.

What’s it about?

Por, a small-town boy from Sisaket, overcomes life’s challenges, from fulfilling his parents' dreams to becoming an extraordinary young CEO.

Why watch it?

Based on a true story.

Premieres on Feb 5

IU Concert: The Winning

Who’s in it?

IU

What’s it about?

Global fans can relive the performances from IU’s sold-out “2024 HEREH World Tour”, which will be exhibited in an array of formats, including ScreenX, 4DX and Ultra 4DX, alongside traditional 2D screenings, giving audiences the option for fully immersive multi-sensory experiences with a 270-degree view to more classic viewings.

Why watch it?

Showcasing the best moments of her Seoul World Cup Stadium concert, the 124-minute concert film includes modern-day K-pop classics like Celebrity and Through the Night, fan-favourite cuts like Last Fantasy, and multiple tracks off 2024’s The Winning EP including Love Wins All, Holssi and Shopper.