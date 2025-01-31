Bangkok Art Biennale: Nurture Gaia, Nurture Creativity

In 2018, the idea that Bangkok could host works by global art icons like Marina Abramović and Yayoi Kusama seemed unthinkable. The concept of transforming this vibrant, bustling metropolis into a canvas for an international art festival—a Biennale—felt equally ambitious. Yet, just a few years later, Bangkok has become an essential landmark in the world of contemporary art, blending its rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge global artistic expressions.

This transformation owes much to the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB), an international contemporary art festival held biennially since its inaugural event in 2018. Now in its fourth edition, Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 (BAB 2024) carries the powerful theme of “Nurture Gaia,” inviting audiences to explore connections between nature, feminism, ecology, and the politics of time and place through art. Organised by the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation in collaboration with Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), The Fine Arts Department (FAD), Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and One Bangkok, the festival showcases over 200 works by 76 artists from 39 countries across 11 iconic venues in the city.

This year’s event not only showcases groundbreaking works but also highlights Bangkok’s growing status as a global arts destination. Prof. Dr. Apinan Poshyananda, Artistic and Executive Director of Bangkok Art Biennale 2024, shares his thoughts on the event, the evolving art landscape, and the future of Bangkok as an arts hub.

A Theme That Resonates: “Nurture Gaia”

The theme “Nurture Gaia” draws attention to the delicate relationship between humanity and nature. "Nurture Gaia" refers to Gaia, the Greek goddess, who is the daughter of Chaos. This relates to the 2022 Bangkok Art Biennale of "Chaos : Calm". In Thai, the theme is "Raksa Kaya", which means healing the physical body and mind. By emphasising care, sustainability, and resilience, it encourages reflection on the pressing social and environmental issues of our time. According to Prof. Dr. Apinan, the concept serves as a rallying cry for action.

“We cannot dictate how art will inspire change,” he explains, “but through the diversity of perspectives presented in these works, we can prompt conversations and reflections that lead to awareness.”

Prof. Dr. Apinan believes in art’s transformative power, describing it as “a soul vehicle.” He explains, “Art can nurture oneself and act as a catalyst for self-care and awareness. It has the ability to heal both the body and the soul, offering individuals a moment of reflection and rejuvenation in today’s fast-paced world.”

An Inclusive and Evolving Art Landscape

Reflecting on Thailand’s creative ecosystem, Prof. Dr. Apinan calls for greater support and collaboration from the government. “Creative communities in Bangkok should function more inclusively, fostering a more flexible, open, and sensitive art environment.” He also notes that art appreciation has matured across all generations, including Gen X, Gen Y, and Baby Boomers, demonstrating a deeper understanding and connection to artistic narratives.

Bangkok: An Addictive City for Creatives

Describing Bangkok as “an addictive city,” Prof. Dr. Apinan praises its versatility. “Bangkok is a city where anyone can be anything—creative people, adventurers, businesspeople, and more. It’s this unique blend that positions Bangkok as a future leader in the Asian art scene.”

A Journey Through Bangkok’s Dreamers’ Iconic Venues

This year’s Biennale expands its reach with new venues like One Bangkok, a global landmark blending technology, culture, and sustainability. Alongside this contemporary setting are historical and cultural sites like Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram, Wat Arun Ratchawararam, the National Museum Bangkok, and Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, each carefully chosen to complement the exhibited artworks.

The event’s organisers aim to merge art with the city’s identity, creating a dialogue between the traditional and the modern. The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) remains a hub for creative exchanges, bustling with young visitors and seasoned art lovers alike.

This year are divided into river routes and city routes, creating a dynamic experience for visitors. “We chose spaces that not only highlight the art but also connect to Bangkok’s vibrant cultural and historical tapestry,” he explains.

A Platform for Thai and Global Artists

BAB is not only a platform for international names but also a space for Thai artists to shine. BAB curators are committed to making art inclusive and accessible to a diverse audience. In previous editions, the visually impaired were given the opportunity to experience art by touching works by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa. This year, the focus expands to include collaborations with the hearing impaired and children with Down syndrome.

“Irish artist Amanda Coogan is creating a performance piece in collaboration with the hearing impaired,” shared Prof. Dr. Apinan. “Inspired by her own parents, who are hearing impaired, Amanda brings a deep understanding of how to communicate and connect with this community. News of this performance has already sparked excitement among Thailand’s hearing-impaired community.”

Prof. Dr. Apinan also highlighted the work of Mutmee Pimdao Panichsamai, who has produced a video performance in collaboration with children with Down syndrome. “This kind of work is often sensitive and can draw criticism for potentially exploiting vulnerable groups, but our intention is to extend the reach of art to more diverse audiences. It’s about creating opportunities for inclusion and representation through art.”

Prof. Dr. Apinan emphasises that BAB’s mission extends beyond showcasing art—it aims to nurture creative talent. “We’ve created opportunities for local artists to debut their works on an international stage, demonstrating that Thai art is a powerful cultural export,” he says.

A Creative Economy and Social Impact

Beyond its cultural significance, BAB contributes to Bangkok’s creative economy. The festival has drawn widespread attention, with nearly 900,000 visitors so far, ranging from art aficionados to curious newcomers and is expected to surpass 1 million attendees before its conclusion. By integrating art into the city’s social fabric, it supports local businesses, enhances tourism, and strengthens Bangkok’s reputation as a global cultural destination.

Art’s power to inspire change is evident in the conversations sparked by BAB. Social media timelines are filled with images and reflections from festival-goers, creating a ripple effect of engagement that extends far beyond the venues themselves.

Balancing Accessibility and Depth

One of BAB’s key challenges lies in striking a balance between accessibility and depth. While contemporary art often carries complex themes, BAB ensures it remains approachable by integrating works into public spaces. This inclusivity is evident in the diversity of its audience—from Instagram-savvy youth to seasoned academics.

“Art doesn’t have to be confined to a white box,” Prof. Dr. Apinan notes. “By taking it to temples, museums, and even shopping malls, we’ve created opportunities for people from all walks of life to engage with contemporary art.”

This inclusive approach has earned praise for breaking down barriers, though it also invites critique regarding the potential dilution of art’s political and social messages. BAB, however, embraces this tension, seeing it as a vital part of its mission to provoke thought and foster dialogue.

Sustainability at the Core

Sustainability has been a key focus of this year’s Biennale. Prof. Dr. Apinan emphasises the importance of reducing carbon footprints and achieving net zero. “We’ve partnered with Thai Beverage and others to integrate sustainable practices, from the Sustainability Expo to turning trash into treasure. Art, in this context, becomes a tool for not only creative expression but also environmental awareness.”

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, BAB aspires to deepen its impact by further integrating art into the urban and cultural fabric of Bangkok. Its success underscores the transformative power of art—not only as a means of creative expression but also as a catalyst for economic growth and social awareness.

The “Nurture Gaia” theme serves as a timely reminder of the urgent need for care and collaboration in addressing global challenges. While art may not solve these problems overnight, it can inspire us to see the world differently and take the first steps toward meaningful change.

In Prof. Dr. Apinan’s words, “Art might not prevent a global crisis, but it can ignite conversations, shift perspectives, and encourage people to think critically. That’s where its true power lies.”

A City Transformed

BAB 2024 is not just a festival—it’s a testament to Bangkok’s evolution as a cultural hub. From its roots in 2018 to its current status as a global art destination, the Biennale reflects the city’s ability to bridge tradition and modernity, local and global, art and everyday life.

The Next Decade of the Bangkok Art Biennale

Looking ahead, Dr. Apinan envisions a Biennale that seamlessly integrates physical and online platforms. “Art can exist in many forms, and we are exploring ways to expand its reach while keeping sustainability and accessibility at the forefront.”

As Bangkok continues to evolve as a cultural and creative hub, the Bangkok Art Biennale stands as a testament to the city’s potential. With the vision and dedication of leaders like Prof. Dr. Apinan, Bangkok is poised to become one of Asia’s leading art centers in the near future.

As the festival continues, Bangkok invites the world to nurture not just Gaia, but also a shared sense of humanity, creativity, and responsibility for the future.