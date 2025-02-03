Pop-rock legends The Corrs to perform in Bangkok
Pop-rock legends The Corrs to perform in Bangkok

PUBLISHED : 3 Feb 2025 at 04:30

WRITER: Tatat Bunnag

Get ready Bangkok as after more than two decades, Irish pop-rock legends The Corrs are returning to the capital for a spectacular live concert. The highly anticipated "Talk On Corners Tour Bangkok" will take place on Feb 11 at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon. It promises to be an enchanting evening filled with nostalgia, romance and timeless music.

Since their last Bangkok performance in 1998, The Corrs have remained one of the most celebrated musical acts of their generation. Known for their seamless blend of pop-rock, Celtic folk and exquisite harmonies, the multi-million-selling sibling quartet has captivated audiences worldwide. With Andrea Corr (lead vocals, piano, tin whistle), Sharon Corr (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline Corr (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim Corr (guitar, keyboards, vocals), the band has sold over 40 million albums globally, delivering some of the most iconic songs of the last three decades.

Fans can expect a mesmerising performance featuring The Corrs' signature fusion of traditional Irish melodies with contemporary pop rock elements. The setlist will showcase timeless classics from their critically acclaimed 1995 debut album Forgiven, Not Forgotten, including fan favourites Runaway and Heaven Knows. However, the highlight of the night will undoubtedly be the celebration of their best-selling album Talk On Corners which catapulted them to international stardom with unforgettable hits like What Can I Do and So Young.

Adding to the excitement, the concert is perfectly timed for Valentine's Day, making it an ideal event for music lovers and romantics alike. Alongside greatest hits, The Corrs have promised a special selection of their most beloved love songs, including Breathless and All The Love In The World, ensuring an evening filled with heartfelt melodies and cherished memories.

The Corrs' "Talk On Corners Tour Bangkok" concert takes place on Feb 11 at Paragon Hall. Tickets are from 2,000 baht to 6,500 baht, available at Thaiticketmajor.com.

TRENDING