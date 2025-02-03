The dark side of motherhood

After a limited theatrical run in the US last year and skipping theatres in Thailand, the American dark comedy Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams, is finally available to stream on Disney+.

In Nightbitch, Adams plays a woman who puts her rising art career on hold to become a stay-at-home mum -- a decision that takes a surreal and unsettling turn. Her character, referred to only as "mother", struggles with the monotony of raising a toddler, a role that feels increasingly isolating and draining. From the start, the film immerses us in her daily routine -- waking up, preparing breakfast, feeding and playing with her child, taking him to the park and trying to catch brief moments of rest. The repetition of these sequences is initially frustrating to watch, but that frustration is precisely the point -- it places us inside mother's exhausted, frazzled mindset.

The film's editing conveys the relentlessness of her days. The first time we see her routine, the pacing is deliberate, making each moment drag. But as the film progresses, the edits become lightning-quick, showing how days blur together in a repetitive, numbing cycle. I love how this technique effectively communicates the mental and physical exhaustion of motherhood. There are also moments of dark comedy that highlight just how close to the edge she is -- whether it's at a baby book club where her forced socialisation leads to an awkward outburst or a tense moment at the park where her exhaustion leaks into her interactions. These scenes are both unexpected and deeply relatable for anyone who has spent long, unbroken stretches of time caring for a small child.

At the same time, something strange is happening. Mother begins to sense that she is changing. She notices tufts of unfamiliar hair, animals react to her differently, and she finds herself drawn to nocturnal behaviours, like digging in the yard at night. This is where the film's title comes into play -- she starts believing she is turning into a dog. But is this transformation real, or is it symbolic? That ambiguity is one of the most intriguing elements of the film. Rather than giving a clear answer, Nightbitch allows us to interpret it as either a literal metamorphosis or a psychological reckoning with the power and identity she lost when she became a full-time caretaker. The film is less about a supernatural transformation and more about a woman's desperate attempt to reclaim agency over her life.

Scoot McNairy, who plays the husband, has a relatively small role but is notably aggravating in his disconnect from both his wife and child. We are never explicitly told what he does for work, only that it keeps him away for most of the week. When he does return home, he is utterly useless -- clueless about how to care for their child and seemingly oblivious to his wife's struggles. He is not so much a villain as he is a symbol of the emotional labour imbalance many mothers face. He becomes yet another person mother must take care of rather than a partner who shares the burden. His lack of involvement only deepens her sense of isolation, making her downward spiral all the more believable.

Disney+ Hotstar Thailand

While Nightbitch starts off as an interesting exploration of motherhood's darker side, the execution falters as the film progresses. The surreal elements, particularly mother's belief that she is physically transforming, sometimes feel more distracting than impactful. While I appreciate the metaphor, I found the heavy-handed use of narration and fourth-wall breaks to be grating. These stylistic choices make the themes feel less organic and more forced.

Additionally, the film's second half shifts away from its nuanced depiction of maternal identity and veers into a more conventional narrative. Instead of fully diving into the psychological isolation and identity crisis that the setup so brilliantly introduces, Nightbitch falls into familiar territory. The tension between mother and her husband, for instance, plays out predictably. His character lacks depth, making their conflicts feel surface-level rather than a profound commentary on gender roles in parenting. I kept hoping the film would explore his perspective more, but instead, he remains a one-note figure whose arc is disappointingly unsurprising.

Then there's the ending. While I appreciate the film's message about balancing self-identity and mental health, the resolution felt rushed and unsatisfying. Instead of a meaningful culmination of mother's transformation, the conclusion opts for something more conventional and tidy. It felt as though the film had built up so much potential for a powerful statement on motherhood, only to settle for a resolution that lacked emotional weight. Rather than leaving me with a sense of catharsis, it left me feeling like the film had pulled back just when it was on the verge of something truly profound.

Ultimately, Nightbitch is an admirably ambitious film that takes a unique approach to the struggles of motherhood, but it doesn't fully deliver on its potential. While Adams's performance is outstanding and the film captures the exhaustion, frustration and isolation of stay-at-home parenting with eerie accuracy, its execution wavers. The final result is a movie that, while thought-provoking, feels like a missed opportunity. It scratches the surface of profound themes -- identity, sacrifice, the complexities of motherhood -- but never digs deep enough to leave a lasting impression.

Nightbitch

Starring Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Snowden

Directed by Marielle Heller

Now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar