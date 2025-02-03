Taiwan's Barbie Hsu, hugely popular in East Asia, dies of flu
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu, hugely popular in East Asia, dies of flu

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 3 Feb 2025 at 14:17

WRITER: Reuters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Taiwanese singer Barbie Hsu poses during a watch promotional event in Hong Kong on Aug 25, 2005. (Photo: Reuters)
Taiwanese singer Barbie Hsu poses during a watch promotional event in Hong Kong on Aug 25, 2005. (Photo: Reuters)

TAIPEI - Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, who rose to fame across East Asia as the romantic lead in the 2001 television drama "Meteor Garden", has died of influenza aged 48, her sister said on Monday.

Familiar by the nickname "Big S", Hsu died on a family holiday in Japan, said sister Dee Hsu, in news that became the most searched item on China's Weibo microblogging service.

"My dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us," Dee, known as Little S, said in a statement.

"I was grateful to be her sister in this life and that we got to care for and spend time with each other. I will always be grateful to her and miss her!"

The sisters first found fame with their pop group S.O.S, but Hsu's leading role in the romantic Taiwanese soap "Meteor Garden" cemented her popularity.

She was married to Korean rapper Koo Jun-yup "DJ Koo" for nearly three years after ending an 11-year marriage with Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei. She is survived by two children.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)

RECOMMENDED

DeepSeek’s ‘Sputnik moment’ exposes holes in US chip curbs

DeepSeek’s ‘Sputnik moment’ exposes holes in US chip curbs

Life
Hapless ’90s singleton Bridget Jones returns to the screen

Hapless ’90s singleton Bridget Jones returns to the screen

Life
New movies out this week: Jan 30-Feb 5

New movies out this week: Jan 30-Feb 5

Life
Your horoscope for Jan 31 - Feb 6

Your horoscope for Jan 31 - Feb 6

Life
Beyonce leads Grammys pack at gala backdropped by fires

Beyonce leads Grammys pack at gala backdropped by fires

Life

TRENDING