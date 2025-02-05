Supples Gallery presents an exhibition of hope

Art lovers are invited to look at the rainbow from a new perspective during "Chapter 0", which is running at Supples Gallery until Feb 22.

This is a solo exhibition by Pohnnapa Singchanadan who explores the rainbow as a powerful symbol of hope. Known for her fascination with reflective materials and vibrant colours, she captures the interplay of rainbow hues on reflective surfaces, creating moments that evoke emotion and introspection.

The exhibition delves into the dynamic relationship between light and colour in a natural, systematic process. As light shifts, colours emerge and fade, revealing the ephemeral nature of this interaction -- a visual metaphor for the transient yet profound essence of hope.

Like hope, rainbows are rare and fleeting, requiring keen observation to fully experience. This series encourages viewers to pause, reflect, and rediscover the rainbow within themselves.

Pohnnapa has a passion for various forms of art and believes that every perception can be transformed into artistic work.

The way she perceives the spectrum of colours in different settings gives her a sense of nature beyond the green of leaves.

This appreciation of colours has inspired her to incorporate reflective materials into her creations, exploring the dynamic interaction between light and surfaces.

Supples Gallery is on Charoen Krung 43 and opens Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 6pm.