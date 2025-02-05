East meets West at Central Chidlom

"East & West" is the concept of "Namecaps: Spaceman", which is running at Event Hall, 2nd floor of Central Chidlom, Phloenchit Road, until March 4.

This is the first artistic collaboration between acclaimed artists Josh Franklin, aka Stash, from the US and Jahan Loh from Singapore, whose work celebrates the connections that transcend geographical boundaries, cultural differences and lifestyle distinctions.

The exhibition's palindromic title -- reading the same forward and backward -- reflects their exploration of parallel dimensions, contrasting the urban landscapes of New York and Singapore.

This collaboration unites two remarkable visionaries -- Stash, a New York pioneer of aerosol art whose artistry has influenced global brands; and Jahan, a Singaporean contemporary artist who has propelled his country's pop art onto the world stage through collaborations with giants like Samsung and Adidas.

Both artists immersed themselves in Bangkok's essence before beginning their creative process. They explored the city's distinct rhythm and energy, where ancient traditions seamlessly merge with contemporary life.

This deep connection to Bangkok's spirit is woven into every artwork, creating an authentic "Made in Bangkok" experience that transcends traditional exhibition boundaries.

The centrepiece of the show is Chidlom Dreaming: CD, which masterfully chronicles graffiti's artistic evolution through reimagined wild-style techniques. The exhibition also showcases a groundbreaking "Immersive Room" where viewers can experience digital graffiti in a revolutionary new dimension.

Also presented is an exclusive merchandise collection that captures the essence of both artists' distinctive styles -- featuring graphic t-shirts, caps, buckets, and tote bags adorned with designs from the exhibited works.

Adding to the exhibition's unique offerings, ArtCEO debuts a carefully curated selection of limited-edition pieces that blend aesthetic appeal with collectable value, available exclusively at Central Chidlom during this special collaboration.