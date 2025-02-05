New releases for your streaming pleasure: Feb 5-11

Looking for titles to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Love You To Death

Premieres on Feb 5

The story of the cautious Raúl, who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta following his heart cancer diagnosis. They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

NETFLIX

Celebrity Bear Hunt

Premieres on Feb 5

Holly Willoughby hosts this competition show set in the Costa Rican jungle, where 12 celebrities become prey for that fearsome hunter — Bear Grylls.

Kinda Pregnant

Premieres on Feb 6

A woman who fakes a pregnancy — and maybe falls in love.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Premieres on Feb 6

Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world.

There Åre Murders

Premiereis on Feb 6

A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl's disappearance compels her back to work.

Death Whisperer 2

Premieres on Feb 7

Three years after his sister's death, Yak relentlessly searches for the dark spirit that killed her in hopes of seeking revenge.

The Girl On The Train

Premieres on Feb 7

A troubled divorcée fixates on a seemingly ideal couple from afar until a shocking observation sends her spiralling straight into a knotty murder case.

Inheritance Detective

Premieres on Feb 9

Haie takes care of inheritance issues. He closes estate disputes and exposes questionable heirs — all while respecting the wishes of the dead.

Masterchef: The Professionals Thailand

Premieres on Feb 9

First time ever, Masterchef The Professionals Thailand, where three culinary judges, Chef Pom, Chef Ian and M.L. Parson Svasti, unite to create a series of mind-bending challenges for 18 of Thailand's top chefs. Every second counts as these culinary masters battle for supremacy. Who will emerge victorious and claim the title of ultimate professional chef?

Fallen Leaves

Premieres on Feb 10

Two lonely souls in search of love meet by chance in a karaoke bar. However, their path to happiness is beset by obstacles.

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool

Premieres on Feb 11

Comedian Esparza explores the trials and tribulations of navigating complicated family dynamics, marriage, cultural divides, infidelity and more.

The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep

Premieres on Feb 11

Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from "The Witcher" universe.

PRIME VIDEO

Invincible: Season 3

Premieres on Feb 6

Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves.

Newtopia

Premieres on Feb 7

Having started his mandatory military conscription at a later age, Jae-yoon faces anxiety about his future. Due to challenges from being apart from his girlfriend Young-joo, they have a sudden break-up after an argument. However, a zombie outbreak spreads across the city, forcing Jae-yoon to step up as leader of his squad. Meanwhile, Young-joo experiences her own difficulties as a rookie in the workforce. She is frustrated with Jae-yoon due to him misunderstanding her heart. While on her way to see him, she witnesses the zombie rampage and adapts in order to survive. Thinking of each other first as boyfriend and girlfriend, the pair run across a zombie-laid city to be together again.

HBO/ MAX

A Quiet Place: Day One

Premieres on Feb 8

A young woman named Sam finds herself trapped in New York during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing.

Batwheels: Season 2

Premieres on Feb 7

Gotham has a new team of crime-fighting vehicles; introducing Bam, Redbird, Bibi, Batwing, and Buff and learning what makes each of these superheroes special as they protect the streets of Gotham.

DISCOVERY

Streets Of Gold: Mumbai

Premieres on Feb 9

Meet the glamorous super-rich of Mumbai, India's most fashionable city. Incredible wealth and extreme poverty live side-by-side in a sun-drenched city bursting with opportunity.