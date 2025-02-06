New movies out this week: Feb 6-12

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Devil’s Stay

Directed by Moon-Sub Hyun.

Who’s in it?

Park Shin-yang, Lee Min-ki and Lee Re.

What’s it about?

A heart specialist doubts his daughter's death after an exorcism, believing her heart still beats. Amid her three-day funeral, he and a priest clash over the truth, each trying to prove their stance and potentially save her life.

Why watch it?

The film was shot in 2020.

Dark Nuns

Directed by Hyeok-jae Kwon.

Who’s in it?

Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been and Lee Jin-wook.

What’s it about?

A young boy Hee-Joon is possessed by an evil spirit. Nun Yunia tries to save him, assisted by Nun Mikaela. Priest Paul attempts medical treatment, while Priest Andrew performs an exorcism to rid Hee-Joon of the spirit.

Why watch it?

Korean horror.

Chan Hang Rawang Rao (Flat Girls)

Directed by Jirassaya Wongsutin.

Who’s in it?

Kirana Pipityakorn, Fatima Dechawaleekul and Pakorn Chatborrirak.

What’s it about?

As Jane prepares to leave a police flat where she was born and raised, she starts to reflect on old memories including a painful story of love and intimacy lost between a handsome young policeman and Ann, the ambitious older girl Jane once secretly loved. These memories bring to light past secrets Jane has never told anyone.

Why watch it?

Jirassaya Wongsutin's directorial debut.

Santet Segoro Pitu

Directed by Tommy Dewo.

Who’s in it?

Ari Irham, Sandrinna Michelle and Christian Sugiono.

What’s it about?

Since his father found a mysterious package and heard the voices of a group of creepy tribes, Ardi and his family have experienced strange events. Sucipto, Marni and Arif fell ill one by one. Ardi and his younger sister, Syifa, believe that this is a black magic attack and that they will both suffer the same fate. A high-level black magic from outside Java called Seven Seas Black Magic.

Why watch it?

Tommy Dewo's directorial debut.

Po · Dei juk (The Last Dance)

Directed by Anselm Chan.

Who’s in it?

Michael Hui, Dayo Wong and Michelle Wai.

What’s it about?

A debt-ridden wedding planner inadvertently becomes a successful funeral planner. However, he must convince a traditional Taoist priest of his legitimacy to continue operating in the field.

Why watch it?

The Popcorn Show referenced in The Last Dance Movie (TV Episode 2024).

Straume (Flow)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis.

What’s it about?

Cat is a solitary animal, but as its home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species, and will have to team up with them despite their differences.

Why watch it?

The team was very adamant in getting all of the "voices" be done by real animals, so they recorded real animals for the movie. To get the capybara sound, the sound engineer had to travel to a zoo and tickle capybaras. However, the real capybara sounds did not match the personality that the capybara character would have, so instead they used a baby camel for this one.