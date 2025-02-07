Post-rock legends Mogwai to perform at Voice Space

Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai are set to make their triumphant return to Bangkok for an unforgettable night of immersive sound and atmosphere. On March 8, the band will rock the stage at Voice Space, offering fans an intimate live experience that promises to capture the raw energy and emotional depth that has defined their storied career.

It's been a full decade since Mogwai last captivated Bangkok audiences, and there has never been a more exciting moment for local supporters. With the recent release of fresh material and the arrival of their highly anticipated eleventh studio album The Bad Fire, this performance marks a significant milestone in the band's evolution. As they continue to push the boundaries of post-rock with a blend of explosive crescendos and delicate sonic landscapes, the upcoming show is a must-see event for both long-time aficionados and newcomers alike.

The band's 2025 tour is already making waves after it kicked off on Tuesday in Amsterdam. The tour will also visit the bustling streets of Brooklyn, the glittering lights of Los Angeles, to the historic charm of London, Paris and Tokyo. Mogwai's tour will also cover major cultural hubs in North America. Their itinerary reflects a remarkable fusion of international appeal and artistic innovation, with Bangkok poised to be one of the tour's crown jewels.

Formed in 1995 by guitarist Stuart Braithwaite, bassist Dominic Aitchison, drummer Martin Bulloch and multi-instrumentalist Barry Burns, Mogwai quickly established themselves as pioneers within the post-rock genre.

Since their 1997 debut, they have produced nine critically acclaimed albums, each contributing to a rich legacy of mesmerising instrumental storytelling. Early masterpieces like Young Team and Come On Die Young continue to resonate with fans worldwide, while recent works, such as the chart-topping As The Love Comes demonstrates their enduring ability to innovate and inspire.

In addition to delivering stellar musical performances, Mogwai remains committed to making a positive impact. In partnership with PLUS1, 34.21 baht from every ticket sold will be donated to War Child, an organisation dedicated to protecting, educating and empowering children affected by conflict.

Mogwai Live In Bangkok 2025 takes place on March 8 at Voice Space, Viphavadi Rangsit Road. Tickets cost 2,000 and 2,500 baht and are available at Ticketmelon.com. Whether you're a longtime follower or new fan, don't miss out!