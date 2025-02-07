Daniel Froschauer, violinist of the Vienna Philharmonic joins with the RBSO on Feb 8

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation, in collaboration with B. Grimm Group Ltd., will present a concert titled “Beethoven and Brahms” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8th, at the Thailand Cultural Centre.

Daniel Froschauer has been a member of the Vienna State Opera Orchestra since 1995 and the Vienna Philharmonic since 1998. He has performed in both Orchestras as a first violinist, and in 2017, he was elected as Chairman of the Vienna Philharmonic. Daniel Froschauer has appeared as a soloist with, among others, the Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg, the Japan Philharmonic, the West German Radio Orchestra, the New York Symphonic Ensemble, the Reno Philharmonic the Northwest German Philharmonie, and the New York Virtuosi Strings Chamber Orchestra. He is a member of the Kuehl Quartet and the Vienna Ring Ensemble. As a particular distinction, he received the Young Artist Award from Musical America in New York in 1990, and he was also a prize winner at the Concours International Pierre Lantier in Paris in 1997. Daniel Froschauer performs on the violin ‘Ex Benvenuti, Ex Halphen’ by Antonio Stradivari from the year 1727, on loan from the Angelika Prokopp Foundation.

The first part of the concert will consist of Beethoven’s Septet, composed in 1799. It was one of Beethoven's most successful and popular works and was circulated in many editions and arrangements. The Septet combines Classical poise with an engaging lightness and charm. It is melodically rich, harmonically clear, and designed to highlight the virtuosity and interplay of the seven instruments. While Beethoven later grew dismissive of the Septet’s immense popularity as it overshadowed his more serious works, it remains a beloved piece, celebrated for its approachable and joyful character.

The second half will have Froschauer perform with the RBSO, Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68, which was a monumental work that firmly established Brahms as a symphonic composer. The piece took Brahms nearly 15 years to complete, reflecting his perfectionism and the immense pressure he felt to live up to Beethoven's achievements. The work is characterised by its intricate motivic development, lush orchestration, and profound emotional range, from brooding intensity to triumph. Upon its premiere in 1876, the symphony was hailed as a masterpiece, cementing Brahms's reputation as one of the greatest composers of his time. It remains a cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire, beloved for its rigour, dramatic power, and emotional nature.

Tickets are available at Thaiticketmajor: https://www.thaiticketmajor.com/concert/rbso-2025-beethoven-and-brahms.html